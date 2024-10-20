While Warner Bros. licks its wounds over the shockingly poor box office performance of Joker: Folie à Deux, it can take some solace in the excellent results posted by another franchise sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Nearly two months into its theatrical run and having been made available on PVOD platforms, the horror-comedy continued to inch closer to a major global box office haul. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice serves as a sequel to director Tim Burton’s breakout film, Beetlejuice, which emerged as a surprise hit back in 1988.

The sequel is now firmly among Burton’s biggest hits. With a little under $285 million domestically and another $150 million from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul now stands at $434 million. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has overtaken the $411 million lifetime global haul of Burton’s first Batman film, but still trails Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which concluded its run with $475 million in 2005, and Alice in Wonderland, which remains his only film to have passed the $1 billion mark globally. Burton’s total career box office stands at $4.8 billion; he remains the ninth-highest grossing filmmaker in history.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was produced on a reported budget of $100 million, which Burton secured after convincing his cast to take cuts. The movie features returning actors Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara, alongside newcomers Justin Theroux, Willem Dafoe, and Monica Bellucci. More pertinently, it features up-and-comer Jenna Ortega in a pivotal role. Burton worked with her on the hit Netflix series Wednesday, and she has experience injecting a long-running franchise with fresh energy; Ortega starred in two back-to-back Scream movies recently.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Has Earned Over Four Times Its Reported Budget

Close

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice opened to mostly positive reviews and is Burton’s biggest hit in nearly two decades. The movie appears to have settled at a “fresh” 77% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with a slightly superior 80% audience score on the same platform. In his review, Collider’s Martin Tsai hailed the movie as a long-overdue comeback for the veteran director, who has always displayed a talent for balancing his irreverence with the demands of studio filmmaking. You can watch Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in theaters and at home, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Get Tickets