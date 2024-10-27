It seems that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice still has some juice left in its tanks, even as audiences across the globe allowed some Venom to be injected into their veins this weekend. Now having completed nearly two full months in theaters, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice continued to draw crowds both internationally and worldwide. For the last couple of weeks, the horror-comedy sequel has also been available to watch at home, but this doesn’t seem to have impacted its box office performance. The movie retained a spot in the domestic top 10 this week, out-performing fellow Warner Bros. release Joker: Folie à Deux and approaching a new milestone worldwide.

With $288 million domestically, the film still has a chance of hitting the $300 million mark by the end of its run. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice grossed over $3 million domestically in its eighth weekend, and exhibitors still haven’t abandoned it; it’s playing in nearly 2,900 locations nationwide. In overseas markets, the movie has generated around $150 million, pushing its cumulative global haul to $438 million. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is already one of the biggest hits of the year and marks a grand return to box office form for Tim Burton — one of the top-grossing filmmakers in history.

It’s his third-biggest hit worldwide, behind Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which grossed around $475 million about two decades ago, and Alice in Wonderland, which remains his only film to have passed the $1 billion mark worldwide. Burton had been going through a bit of a rough patch in the last year, at least as far as his box office performance is concerned. His filmography was dominated by under-performers such as Dark Shadows and Dumbo, and smaller titles such as Frankenweenie and Big Eyes. He did, however, experience streaming success with the Netflix show Wednesday, which marked his first collaboration with star Jenna Ortega.

A Movie Embraced by Audiences Can Perform Simultaneously In Theaters and at Home

Ortega appears prominently in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, alongside returning stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara. The first Beetlejuice, released in 1988, served as a launchpad for Burton, propelling him into the big leagues of studio filmmaking, where he remains to this day. Produced on a relatively lean reported budget of $100 million, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice opened to mostly positive reviews; it appears to have settled at a “fresh” 77% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Martin Tsai hailed it as a much-awaited return to form for the filmmaker.

You can watch Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in theaters

