Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been in theaters for over two months, but that hasn’t stopped the legacy horror sequel from stacking up cash at the box office. Despite premiering more than a month before Halloween, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice collected another $9 million during its ninth full weekend in theaters, bringing its domestic total to a whopping $292 million. The film has also $156 million in foreign markets, bringing its worldwide total to $449 million. If Beetlejuice Beetlejuice can get one final push before it leaves theaters, which is surely in the next couple of weeks, it will reach the coveted $450 million mark at the worldwide box office, a feat that only six movies to premiere this year have accomplished. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice earned $256,000 on Tuesday, which landed it in the #8 spot, ahead of Transformers One and Saturday Night.

Ahead of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in the worldwide box office rankings for 2024 is Kung Fu Panda 4, which exited theaters after grossing $547 million worldwide, including $354 million from foreign markets. Narrowly ahead of Kung Fu Panda 4 is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which finished its theatrical run with $571 million worldwide, largely thanks to its sizeable $375 million haul from overseas markets. The fourth-highest-grossing movie of the year is Dune: Part Two, which jumped significantly from Godzilla x Kong to $714 million worldwide, but more than $250 million short of Despicable Me 4 in the #3 spot. The top two highest-grossing movies of the year are Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, which earned $1.69 and $1.33 billion at the box office, respectively, with the latter still scraping together a few thousand from select screens.

Is ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Streaming Yet?

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is not currently streaming anywhere and does not have an official streaming launch date, but the film can be purchased on digital platforms such as Prime Video or Apple TV+. When Beetlejuice 2 does begin streaming, it will launch on Max under the Warner Bros. umbrella, joining other movies such as Dune: Part Two and Godzilla x Kong as new arrivals to the platform. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will likely begin streaming before the end of 2024, potentially at the end of November/early December.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is still playing in select theaters but is leaving more screens by the day. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and rent or buy Beetlejuice 2 on Prime Video.

