Even as Joker: Folie à Deux practically concluded its domestic box office run this weekend — Warner Bros. declined to report numbers for it — W.B.’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice somehow continued to draw crowds. The horror-comedy sequel has been playing in theaters for over two months now, and has also been available to watch at home for weeks. Despite that, it grossed over $2 million in its ninth weekend at the domestic box office, pushing itself closer to one last global milestone.

With $292 million domestically and another $153 million from overseas markets, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has now grossed a cumulative global total of $445 million. While its chances of hitting the $300 million mark domestically might be slim, unless W.B. announces a re-release, it still has a shot at hitting the $450 million mark worldwide. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has emerged as a surprisingly solid box office hit, even though it arrives over three decades after the first Beetlejuice movie, which skyrocketed director Tim Burton into the big leagues.

He’s now among the top 10 highest-grossing filmmakers of all time, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is his third-biggest hit globally. Burton’s highest-grossing film remains Alice in Wonderland, which is also his only release to gross more than $1 billion worldwide. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trails Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by around $30 million. Burton had been having quite the painful run at the box office in the last decade, without a clear hit to his name since Alice in Wonderland in 2010. While Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children and Frankenweenie earned decent revenue in relation to their reported budgets, his massive live-action Dumbo remake and his big-budget Dark Shadows adaptation tanked.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Has Also Out-Performed W.B.'s 'Dune: Part Two' Domestically

Close

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was produced on a reported budget of $100 million, and features returning stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, alongside franchise newcomers Justin Theroux, Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci and more prominently, the rising star Jenna Ortega. Burton first collaborated with Ortega on the blockbuster Netflix series Wednesday. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice enjoyed mostly positive reviews upon release, and appears to have settled at a “fresh” 77% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. You can watch the film at home and in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.