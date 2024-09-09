The movie on most people's lips this September is undoubtedly the return of Beetlejuice, with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice proving just that with a huge opening weekend at the global box office. After stunning in IMAX and summoning enormous crowds, the film has already earned back its reported $100 million budget with a current worldwide total of $145 million. Although, perhaps more impressively, the film has almost doubled the entire box office haul of its predecessor, with the first Beetlejuice earning a grand total of $75 million in theaters. This is largely down to a nothing run on international screens, with over 99% of Beetlejuice's box bffice haul coming from domestic ticket sales.

So far released in over 4,500 theaters nationwide, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has blown away expectations with an opening weekend that hit an enormous $110 million domestically. This was highlighted by Friday and Saturday hauls of over $41 million, with Sunday seeing a reduced taking of just $26 million. Nevertheless, if the Tim Burton-helmed sequel is to continue its current trend, it's likely to become one of the best-selling movies of both 2024 and in the director's illustrious career.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Pays Homage to its Predecessor

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

There's no doubt that the legacy of the original makes it a tough act to follow. Burton's career over recent years has taken a back seat from the big screen as he nearly retired after making Dumbo, making Beetlejuice Beetlejuice his best chance at regaining the undying support he once had. With that in the back of his mind, it was always likely that the sequel would pay doting homage to its older sibling, especially considering just how long many have waited for its arrival. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice lovingly nods to many of the moments that made the original a timeless success, as well as using many of the filmmaking and practical effects techniques championed in the first outing, as opposed to upgrading the style for a 2024 audience. This makes for a fascinating trip through gothic nostalgia, something touched on in Martin Tsai's review for Collider. He wrote:

"Rife with nostalgia, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is intended for ’80s babies. It’s truly exciting to see Burton’s return to form, making something both grotesque and funny after struggling to connect with some ambitious projects without Johnny Depp. He appears to be energized and having fun, something we haven’t seen in quite a while."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has almost doubled the Box Office success of the first Beetlejuice. You can check out the movie in theaters right now.

