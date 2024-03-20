The Big Picture The official images for the Beetlejuice sequel have arrived

Michael Keaton returns in full Beetlejuice attire in one of the new images.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to release on September 5, 2024.

You may not have said their names three times in a row, but we now have our first official look at Catherine O’Hara, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, and Justin Theroux in the highly-anticipated Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly. The trio are certainly scratching our goth itch as they stand in a row at a cemetery dressed in all black. Of course, O’Hara’s Delia Deetz is looking as glamorous as ever in a hat paired with long, red gloves, while Ortega’s Astrid sets herself apart from the other three by wearing a plumb jacket. Meanwhile, Ryder’s Lydia and Theroux’s Rory look like a full-blown power couple in their stylish getups. While we can’t confirm the string tying Rory to the trio of women, we could definitely see him as being Lydia’s partner and Astrid’s dad. We also can’t confirm whose funeral the quartet is attending, but it looks to be a somber time for the entire family.

Also pictured in what serves as the first duo of images we’ve seen so far from the production is a sight for sore eyes as Michael Keaton steps back into the role of Beetlejuice. It’s all here, folks! From his dirty black and white striped suit to his disheveled green hair, darkly circled eyes, and teeth that haven’t seen a toothbrush in centuries. We’d be remiss to point out the fun lighting going on in the shot, with a bright shade of green that echoes the character’s hair, lighting up the room. Seeing as how Keaton has previously teased that the movie will be a vibrant romp and “fun and exciting visually,” the color added to this image is especially making our heads spin.

Today’s images are the latest tidbit to come from the Tim Burton-helmed sequel that’s set to burst from the ground and rise into theaters on September 5, 2024. The last piece of information to arrive was that the film, previously referred to as Beetlejuice 2, had received the clever title of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which was paired with a poster featuring the hands of Keaton’s grubby undead personality. Before that, it was the announcement that filming had finally come to an end on the production, which was one of many that faced a heavy slowdown due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes.

What Else Do We Know About ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’?

Check out the images below:

Aside from Keaton’s promising words, the pieces are slowly but surely beginning to come together for the undead sequel. While a full plot may still be spending time in between the living and the dead, we do know that the toe-tapping “Day-O” song that was such a hit in the original film will be coming back for a reprisal. We also know that the ensemble cast will be filled out with huge names including Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Monica Bellucci (Spectre), Burn Gorman (The Dark Knight Rises), and Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon). Dafoe will be playing a one-time B-list action star who turned to law enforcement after his death, with Bellucci appearing as Beetlejuice’s wife—there is love in the afterlife after all!

Check out the first look images for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice above and learn everything there is to know about the upcoming production in our handy guide.