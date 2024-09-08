Warner Bros.’ Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has conjured up a spellbinding opening weekend, generating a massive $11 million in global box office revenue across IMAX screens, cementing its status as a major box office player for the month of September. In doing so, the film has set several new records for IMAX, further reinforcing the power of the cult classic’s much-anticipated sequel. In North America alone, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice brought in an impressive $9.3 million across 409 IMAX screens. This feat not only marks the largest-ever IMAX opening weekend for September in North America but also the second-highest global IMAX opening for the month. The success was fueled by enthusiastic audience participation, with fans donning costumes, quoting iconic lines, and even engaging in themed activities in the theatre lobbies. With such a high level of excitement, it’s no surprise that the film is currently considered a major event for moviegoers.

Internationally, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice added another $1.7 million from 365 IMAX screens, contributing to the film’s impressive global earnings. The film’s unique appeal and the growing anticipation among fans have played a significant role in its box office success, and with additional openings planned across Europe in countries like France, Germany, Austria, and Belgium, the movie's reach is only expected to expand further in the coming weeks.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also boasts solid critical reception, with a 77% “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 82% audience score. Notably, younger moviegoers have been especially receptive, with the added factor of Gen Z icon Jenna Ortega as a lead cast member, with 24% of the audience under the age of 25 giving the film an “A-” score, and women under 25 providing it with a strong “A.” That positive reception among key demographics is helping to drive the film's continued success at the box office.

What Else Performed on IMAX This Weekend?

In addition to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Disney/20th Century's Alien: Romulus continues to terrify audiences, grossing another $1.1 million in IMAX from its openings in Japan and holdover success in China. With a total IMAX cume of $39 million, Alien: Romulus has solidified its place as another major contributor to the platform’s box office figures. Elsewhere, India’s The Greatest of All Time added $900,000 to the global IMAX box office, while CJ’s concert hit IM HERO THE STADIUM in South Korea became the all-time biggest IMAX local-language title, bringing its total IMAX earnings to $2.5 million.

With more to come from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and upcoming IMAX launches of Transformers One and I, The Executioner, Collider will have the latest on the best film format in the world next week.

