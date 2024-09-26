In a year that has been a rollercoaster full of box office ups and downs, one of the biggest success stories of the year is about to jump one of the biggest flops. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has grossed just over $104 million at the international box office, leaving it with less than $500,000 to pass Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which is largely considered one of the biggest box office failures of the year. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice just recently raced passed the Glen Powell-led Twisters at the international box office, and after passing Furiosa, it will have another $17 million to go before beating A Quiet Place: Day One. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has also grossed more than $230 million domestically, bringing its worldwide total to over $335 million, making it the 11th-highest-grossing movie of the year.

As a legacy sequel to the 1988 film, Beetlejuice, it's fair to say Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was one of the most anticipated films of the year, and its box office results have proven that. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice returns several of its biggest stars, including Michael Keaton in the lead role as the titular character, with Winona Ryder also returning to play Lydia. Catherine O'Hara is also back reprising her role as Delia, but the sequel also tapped some bigger, newer names to attract a new generation of fans. Scream queen Jenna Ortega, who was born 14 years after the original Beetlejuice premiered in theaters, plays the role of Astrid Deetz in the sequel, and four-time Oscar-nominee Willem Dafoe also joined the cast as Wolf Jackson. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also introduces comedy icon Danny DeVito as the Janitor.

What Are the Highest Grossing Movies of 2024 at the International Box Office?

Inside Out 2 is the highest-grossing international movie of the year by a long shot, earning more than $1 billion in foreign markets, a number which many movies never sniff with their worldwide total. Deadpool & Wolverine follows suit in the #2 spot, but still a significant drop-off, earning $689 million internationally. Despicable Me 4 lands in the third-place spot after earning $588 million from overseas markets, while Dune: Part Two grossed roughly $429 million internationally. Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire follows in the fifth spot after grossing $371 million from foreign markets.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is now playing in theaters everywhere.

