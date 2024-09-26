In a year that has been a rollercoaster full of box office ups and downs, one of the biggest success stories of the year is about to jump one of the biggest flops. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has grossed just over $104 million at the international box office, leaving it with less than $500,000 to pass Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which is largely considered one of the biggest box office failures of the year. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice just recently raced passed the Glen Powell-led Twisters at the international box office, and after passing Furiosa, it will have another $17 million to go before beating A Quiet Place: Day One. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has also grossed more than $230 million domestically, bringing its worldwide total to over $335 million, making it the 11th-highest-grossing movie of the year.
As a legacy sequel to the 1988 film, Beetlejuice, it's fair to say Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was one of the most anticipated films of the year, and its box office results have proven that. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice returns several of its biggest stars, including Michael Keaton in the lead role as the titular character, with Winona Ryder also returning to play Lydia. Catherine O'Hara is also back reprising her role as Delia, but the sequel also tapped some bigger, newer names to attract a new generation of fans. Scream queen Jenna Ortega, who was born 14 years after the original Beetlejuice premiered in theaters, plays the role of Astrid Deetz in the sequel, and four-time Oscar-nominee Willem Dafoe also joined the cast as Wolf Jackson. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also introduces comedy icon Danny DeVito as the Janitor.
What Are the Highest Grossing Movies of 2024 at the International Box Office?
Inside Out 2 is the highest-grossing international movie of the year by a long shot, earning more than $1 billion in foreign markets, a number which many movies never sniff with their worldwide total. Deadpool & Wolverine follows suit in the #2 spot, but still a significant drop-off, earning $689 million internationally. Despicable Me 4 lands in the third-place spot after earning $588 million from overseas markets, while Dune: Part Two grossed roughly $429 million internationally. Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire follows in the fifth spot after grossing $371 million from foreign markets.
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates and find tickets below for a showtime near you.
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
The long-awaited sequel sees the mischievous ghost Beetlejuice return to cause mayhem in the living world. After being accidentally summoned by a new family, Beetlejuice must navigate the chaos of modern life and contend with the afterlife’s consequences, leading to uproarious and spooky adventures.
- Director
- Tim Burton
- Cast
- Michael Keaton , Winona Ryder , Catherine O'Hara , Jenna Ortega , Justin Theroux , Willem Dafoe , Monica Bellucci , Arthur Conti , Nick Kellington , Santiago Cabrera , Burn Gorman , Danny DeVito , Sami Slimane , Amy Nuttall , Mark Heenehan , Charlie Hopkinson , Liv Spencer , Skylar Park , Matthew Lyons , Jane Leaney , David Ayres , Sophie Holland , Walles Hamonde
- Runtime
- 104 Minutes
- Writers
- Alfred Gough , Miles Millar , Mike Vukadinovich , Seth Grahame-Smith , Michael McDowell , Larry Wilson
- Distributor(s)
- Warner Bros. Pictures
- Release Date
- September 6, 2024
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Studio(s)
- KatzSmith Productions , Tim Burton Productions , Warner Bros. Pictures , Plan B Entertainment
- Character(s)
- Beetlejuice , Lydia Deetz , Delia Deetz , Astrid Deetz , Rory , Wolf Jackson , Delores , Jeremy , Bob-Shrinker , Richard , Father Damien , Janitor , Le Tigre , Jane Butterfield , Clive , Olga , Littler Jane , Dave-Shrinker , Jeremy's Mom , Jeremy's Dad , Hot Dog Lady on a Stick , Glen