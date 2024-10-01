Jenna Ortega is certainly one of modern gothic media's most recognizable faces. Whether she's reprising the iconic Wednesday Addams for a new generation, joining the impressive list of alumni in the slasher behemoth Scream, or making a name for herself as part of the legendary Beetlejuice family, Ortega seems to be making impressive strides toward a gothic legacy. Her starring role alongside the likes of Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, and, of course, Michael Keaton, has helped take her financial triumph to even greater heights, with the actress now hitting the $700 million mark in total worldwide gross, despite being just 22 years of age.

In terms of movies to have reached a theatrical release, Ortega only has a handful of projects under her belt, highlighted by 2022's Scream and 2023's Scream VI, alongside her other 2024 project, Miller's Girl with Martin Freeman. Given that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice continues to haunt the global box office with scarily impressive numbers, it's likely her success will continue to grow and reach even greater heights before the sequel's theatrical run ends.

Ortega's presence in many a gothic franchise, from Scream to Wednesday, has already made her a household name in the genre, with that trend set to continue with her starring role in the upcoming A24 project, Alex Scharfman's Death of a Unicorn. In the film, which frustratingly doesn't yet have a release date, Ortega stars alongside the likes of Will Poulter, Paul Rudd, and Richard E. Grant, with modern horror icon Ari Aster set to executive produce. The synopsis for the film reads:

"Riley (Jenna Ortega) and Elliot (Paul Rudd) hit a unicorn with their car and bring it to the wilderness retreat of a mega-wealthy pharmaceutical CEO (Richard E Grant). Naturally, the mythical beast has restorative properties, raising the question of what to do with the body."

Beetlejuice Himself Has Now Hit an Incredible Box Office Milestone

It's been reported by Collider just how many major milestones are being achieved by the star-studded cast of the Beetlejuice sequel. From Winona Ryder reaching $1 billion as a lead actress, to director Tim Burton jumping to ninth on the list of the highest-grossing filmmakers of all time, the sequel has been the catalyst for plenty of success. Perhaps more impressively than all, Beetlejuice himself, Keaton, was recently catapulted to a mind-melting new financial triumph, with the veteran actor officially surpassing the $7 billion mark in worldwide gross. As the records continue to drop, make sure to stay tuned to Collider for updates.

Jenna Ortega has now reached the $700 million mark at the global Box Office. You can catch Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in theaters right now.

