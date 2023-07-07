We've got ourselves a very first look at Jenna Ortega in costume as she films on the set of Beetlejuice 2, the long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton's classic 1988 film, and it looks like it's a nice day for a white wedding, as Billy Idol once said. Ortega appeared in the set photos alongside co-star Winona Ryder - reprising her role as Lydia Deetz from the original. People Magazine published the images of the two actresses hard at work.

The pair were spotted filming Beetlejuice 2 in Hertfordshire, England, and it seems as if they were shooting an elaborate wedding scene in a callback to a famous scene filmed by Ryder in the original film. However, Ortega is wearing a more traditional white wedding gown in constrast to the red multi-tier ruffled dress worn by Ryder in 1988. Ortega was officially announced as being part of the cast back in May, with Warner Bros. listing her character simply as "Lydia's daughter".

Michael Keaton is continuing his own career renaissance by reprising the titular role, hot on the heels of his warmly-received return as Bruce Wayne/Batman in DC's The Flash, which is currently playing in theaters. Speaking to Empire at a VIP event for The Flash last month, Keaton spoke of his delight at returning to the role, saying: "Beetlejuice is the most f*cking fun you can have working. It’s so fun, it’s so great. And you know what it is? We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie."

RELATED: ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Is “The Most Fun” Michael Keaton Has Had Making a Movie in a Long Time

"Tim and I were talking about it years and years ago, never telling anybody," he continued. "We’ve both said we’re doing it many times. We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time. Making stuff up, making stuff happen, improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff like people creating things with their hands and building something."

Beetlejuice 2 Expands Its Cast

Keaton and Ryder starred together alongside Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Jones and Glenn Shadix in the original film, which followed a prank-playing spirit help a couple who had recently died. The couple sought to get rid of an absolutely unbearable family who had taken over their family home in the wake of their passing. O'Hara is also returning for the sequel as Delia, Lydia's overly dramatic mother.

Joining the cast of the sequel are Ortega, Justin Theroux, Willem Dafoe and Monica Bellucci. Bellucci is playing the wife of Betelgeuse in the film, with Dafoe cast as a law enforcement officer working in the afterlife. Theroux's role has yet to be disclosed.

The sequel from Burton is set to hit theaters on September 6, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for any breaking news on Beetlejuice 2 as and when it happens. You can check out the trailer for the original film down below.