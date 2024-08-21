The Big Picture Michael Keaton and Tim Burton focused on finding a solid story for the Beetlejuice sequel with the help of Wednesday creators Al Gough and Miles Millar.

Winona Ryder jokes they've been waiting for Jenna Ortega to be born and grow up so she could join the sequel.

Ryder praises Ortega's authenticity and bond during filming, essential for portraying a mother-daughter duo.

More often than not, a creator will tell you that one of the reasons that a sequel might take a long time to come out is because good stories take time, and it seems like that's exactly what happened with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, star Michael Keaton explained that he and director Tim Burton would only return to the Beetlejuice world when they found a story worth telling, and that happened when Burton met and worked with Wednesday creators Al Gough and Miles Millar.

During the interview, Keaton explained that despite the years since the original, when he and Burton read the script from Gough and Millar, they knew they finally had a starting point for the sequel. While a lot of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, came from moments of improvisation, everything starts with a script. Keaton told Collider:

"[Tim Burton] said, 'Read it, I think I've got something that we can work from.' I was surprised because I thought it was better than something to work from. I thought, 'Well, this is farther along than that.' You have to understand that you can't say, 'Oh, yes, that's it. Don't touch a word,' because that's not how the movies, the two we made, worked. It just didn't work like that. It wasn't like, 'Okay, now you say this, and then that happens.' We kind of create it on the spot. But I will say, the story was really solid, the writing was really good, and they understood the tone of it. I think Tim worked with them, [Miles Millar and Alfred Gough], while he was doing 'Wednesday.'"

'Wednesday' Cast a Perfect Spell for 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' To Come to Life

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In another chat with Nemiroff, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice returning star Winona Ryder (Stranger Things) also had a lot to say about how they had to wait until everything was in place for the sequel. The actor also referred to Wednesday, more specifically its lead star Jenna Ortega. Ryder joked that they realized the reason they couldn't make a sequel sooner is because Ortega was their missing piece. She said:

"Jenna is absolutely one of my favorite people. She is the most authentic person. We bonded. Once the conversation started, it just never stopped, and that is really true. I go to her for advice. [Laughs] Truly, I feel like this movie, because we talked about it for so long, had to be perfect, and I realized we're waiting for her to be born and grow up. You know what I mean? She's like the perfect puzzle piece to add, and she sort of completes it. I don't even have enough adjectives."

Ryder went on to call Ortega "an incredible person to work with," and that doing so "was a dream." Since the duo plays a mother-daughter combo, it was extremely important that they hit it off during all stages of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and from the looks of it, that's exactly what happened.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premieres in theaters on September 6. Check out our full chat with Keaton below and Ryder.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Get Tickets