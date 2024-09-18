If you were one of the thousands who flocked to cinemas over the last almost two weeks since Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been in theaters, you’ll know that the titular ghost certainly still has the most. The most what, you ask? How about charisma, larrikin-like behavior, and wisecracking humor for a start? Most of all, Michael Keaton’s Beetlejuice is just a grubby ghoul with a lot of love to give, specifically to his dream woman, Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz. Sure, there’s a very large age gap between the pair which was — quite frankly — a rather disturbing plot point in the original movie, but now that Lydia is a grown woman with a teenage daughter of her own, audiences wondered if maybe the pair would bridge the distance between living and dead and give their relationship a go. Heck, even Ryder has come out saying that she would be thrilled to see Lydia and Beetlejuice match each other’s freak.

So, when Collider’s Steve Weintraub sat down for a chat with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice writer, Al Gough, armed with a few extra questions from Collider’s Deputy Editor, Maggie Lovitt, he asked if wedding bells were ever going to ring for the two characters. After all, the movie perfectly set up the union of a lifetime (and after-lifetime), so were the writers ever thinking about taking it all the way? Short, sweet, and dashing the dreams of Beetlydia stans everywhere, Gough simply said,

“No, there wasn’t. [Laughs] No. Never.”

How ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Set Up a Hallow-Dream Wedding

In the movie, Lydia strikes up a deal with Beetlejuice that sees him sneaking her into the afterlife to save her daughter, Astrid (Jenna Ortega). In exchange for their safe passage, Lydia agrees to marry Beetlejuice, something the ghoulish trickster has been waiting for for more than three decades. And yet, after a lengthy dance scene set to Richard Harris’s “MacArthur’s Park,” Lydia finds a way out of the contract, sending Beetlejuice back to the afterlife while she continues to live among, well, the living.

Right now, no plans have been set for what could become Beetlejuice 3 (we’re not saying it three times!), so it’s unclear if the pair will ever be the match made in hell that many see them as. For now, you can head to the theater and watch the return of the beloved characters and some terrific new additions in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

