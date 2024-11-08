When it was announced that Beetlejuice would finally be getting its long-awaited sequel, fans waited on the edge of their seats to see who from the original cast would be returning for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. There were some obvious omissions and others that were complete no-brainers. (What would a Beetlejuice movie be without Michael Keaton?) However, the biggest casting question was whether Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin would be returning as Barbara and Adam Maitland. It was eventually announced by Davis herself that she would not be returning to the role as she explained that ghosts don't age, and so it wouldn’t make sense for her to return since she’s obviously aged in the 30 years since the original movie.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice explains their absence from the movie by saying that the couple managed to find a loophole and move on, meaning they were no longer confined to their house in Winter River. But there was still another minor plot detail that was left unanswered in the first movie regarding the Maitlands: What happened to their hardware store? In the original movie, we learn that they owned Maitland Hardware in town, but since they die in the movie’s first act, we don’t see it any further, nor do we find out what happened to it. That is, until now, because Beetlejuice Beetlejuice decided to give the town, including Maitland Hardware, a more modern upgrade.

What Happened to Maitland Hardware in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’?

Beetlejuice was released in 1988, a stark difference from today’s day and age, so when it came time to film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the filmmakers were tasked with not only staying true to the original story but also updating it for a modern-day audience as well. Production Designer Mark Scruton talked about this process with Condé Nast Traveler, explaining how they wanted to keep the small town feeling but make it a little bit trendier. This included bringing in some new business and cutting out some old ones, such as Maitland Hardware, which he reveals was turned into a coffee shop.

“At one point, it got really big in the story and became a whole big town, and then we realized that knocked the character out of what it really was. So we just made it a little bit trendier. In the script, they reference things like micro-breweries. It wasn’t a pastiche of a cool town, but it needed to feel like it had become a hip place to go to. We had the Maitland Hardware store, so we turned that into a cool coffee shop and we added a couple of extra buildings with a pet grooming parlor and a vintage clothing store.”

Maitland Hardware Almost Became Something Entirely Different in ‘Beetlejuice’

The sequel isn’t actually the first time Maitland Hardware got a proposed makeover, as it very nearly got the Deetz treatment in the original movie. After Charles Deetz (Jeffrey Jones) learns that his house is in fact haunted, he wants to capitalize off of it and plans to buy the town of Winter River and turn it into a tourist trap. He makes a detailed map of his plans for the town, which includes his replacement idea for Maitland Hardware. According to the map, which can be briefly seen in the original film, he hopes to turn Maitland Hardware into an insect zoo. It fits with the zany qualities of the Deetz family, but it’s certainly an odd choice for what was once a simple hardware store.

On the flip side, the coffee shop that replaced the hardware store in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice seems to have a similar charm. It doesn’t seem to be a big coffee chain and instead looks to be locally owned, much like the Maitland Hardware store was. So, even if the hardware store isn’t there anymore, its replacement still upholds the same values of hard work and small-town charm that the Maitlands represented. It’s quite full circle if you think about it. The Maitlands moved on, and so did their hardware store, yet they’re still remembered as a vivid part of Winter River history.

