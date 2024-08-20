The Big Picture Michael Keaton's return to his iconic role in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice brought back his intense energy and excitement on set.

Tim Burton praised Keaton for his demon-like possession of the character.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will see the return of original cast members like Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder, alongside Keaton's hilarious and sleazy ghost character.

Throughout his career, Michael Keaton has saved cities from untouchable villains, been the untouchable villain demolishing cities, stolen hearts in rom-coms, and played more gun-wielding, badass protagonists than we can count. But there’s one role that will forever be vastly different from the rest because, well, there’s just not even another movie that could be considered remotely close to Beetlejuice. In his first of many collaborations with filmmaker Tim Burton, Keaton played the titular character, a ghoul bent on finding a way to cause a ruckus not only in the spirit world but in the human one as well. Now, more than three decades and a lot of other successful projects later, Keaton is back in a white and black striped suit, preparing to reprise his role in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. And, according to Burton, it didn’t take much for the juice to flow through Keaton all over again.

During a roundtable discussion with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Burton had nothing but kind things to say about the actor’s return to one of his most beloved roles and also shed light on how scarily easy the pre-filming process was.

“We didn’t rehearse, we didn’t do anything. So he comes on, and it was truly like demon possession. It felt like a time warp. You’re right; it was unnerving. It was great, it was exciting, but it was really also disturbing. [Laughs]”

Tim Burton Calls Michael Keaton’s Intense Energy “Crucial” To Making ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’

Along with Keaton, other original cast members like Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder will also return for the second chapter in the story, further bringing fans back to where it all began. Likewise, the sequel also relied heavily on practical effects to keep the magic of the first film alive, something that Burton knew was crucial when he agreed to move forward with a follow-up. Speaking about Keaton’s over-the-top energy and excitement for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Burton said:

“It was great. That’s what gave the film its energy. We make up stuff every day, which is kind of hard to do when you’re dealing with all live effects, but we did it. I worked with these effects people who, in the spirit of the movie, would make these things very quickly. But Michael and I talked about this from the very beginning, that that was very important to the spirit, especially with all the technology to do all this stuff and whatever. We just wanted to kind of not think about 'sequel' or [franchise], anything, just go and just make the movie. So, like I said, that energy of what he brought back to it was amazing and crucial.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will rise from the grave and haunt theaters on September 6. Stay tuned at Collider for more from Nemiroff's chat with the cast and crew behind the sequel.

