The Big Picture Keaton resurrected Beetlejuice by stripping the character back to its 1988 origins.

Co-stars praise Keaton's performance as the bio-exorcist in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Keaton has high hopes for the new movie.

It's almost showtime again! Ahead of the September 6 release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice lead actor Michael Keaton sat down with Empire Magazine to talk about returning to his famous horror/comedy character from the 1988 film Beetlejuice. Keaton says in order to put on the familiar stripes once again and get into the mindset of Beetlejuice, he had to "drop back to where it started. “I had to go, ‘What was my unusual imagination even thinking about when I was developing it in the first place?'"

It was "surreal" says the actor, about stepping back into the role of the bio-exorcist after Beetlejuice. Both movie and character have solidified themselves into pop culture and a classic in terms of director Tim Burton's film canon. Keaton says he stripped the character back to his 1988 roots because there's been "so much" merchandise and marketing for the character and “to be honest with you – I’m being very frank – it was off-putting, to look and go, ‘I don’t want to look like all these little things, f**k that – what was the thing that started this?’”

Michael Keaton Acted Like He Was Possessed By a Demon as Beetlejuice

Close

Whatever Keaton did to get back into the titular role, it was successful in the eyes of everyone around him in the film, both new and old to the franchise. “It was like he was possessed by a demon, because he just went right back into it,” says Tim Burton. Co-star Catherine O'Hara echoed similar sentiments, calling the performance "insane." New to the franchise is Jenna Ortega. She recently stepped out of another Gothic character, Wednesday Addams, and into the role of Lydia Deets's (Winona Ryder) daughter in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Astrid Deetz. Ortega says "it was like an animal with a gun had just walked into the room."

To watch him physically change and appear and Michael Keaton to be gone, and for me to be dealing with this Betelgeuse guy… it blew my mind.

Keaton has similar high hopes for the movie as a whole, saying "I love it. I absolutely love this thing. And I don’t [usually] talk like that. I unabashedly love this. It was not easy to pull off, and I think we did it in spades.”

You can watch the original Beetlejuice movie on Prime Video. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be crawling into theaters September 6. Watch the trailer below:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice This is a follow-up to the comedy Beetlejuice (1988), about a ghost who's recruited to help haunt a house. Release Date September 6, 2024 Director Tim Burton Cast Jenna Ortega , Michael Keaton , Winona Ryder , Monica Bellucci Main Genre Comedy Writers Seth Grahame-Smith , David Katzenberg , Michael McDowell , Mike Vukadinovich , Larry Wilson , Alfred Gough Studio Warner Bros. Expand

Watch on Prime Video