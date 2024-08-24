The Big Picture Monica Bellucci plays an obsessive, revenge-seeking character, Delores, in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Delores haunts Beetlejuice and brings a fresh and sinister dynamic to the sequel.

Tim Burton preferred practical effects over CGI and Bellucci had three-hour makeup sessions daily for her character.

For an actor, joining a well-established franchise brings its own set of challenges, and that challenge can greatly escalate depending on who you play. In the highly anticipated sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Monica Bellucci (Mafia Mamma) enters the franchise as none other than the title characters' bride — and one of the few creatures, if not the only one, that's able to get under Beetlejuice's (Michael Keaton) skin. In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Belucci spoke about her experience entering the Tim Burton universe and her approach to her character Dolores.

During the interview, Bellucci explained that, true to the Beetlejuice spirit, Delores' backstory with the main character is as twisted as it could have been. However, like other characters before her, Delores managed to find a new purpose in the afterlife — though as we'll see in theaters, that purpose isn't the most noble one in her case. At the same time, she comes into the story to subvert what we know of Beetlejuice and how we see the title character. She told Collider of her role:

"I was happy to accept it and happy to play this monster — more than a monster, a creature. Delores. She's a soul-sucking demon in the afterlife, and while Beetlejuice haunts everybody, she haunts him. She's Beetlejuice’s bride, and they had a short and intense love story that ended very badly — in death, actually. I have to say, that really helped to create this character because I had three hours of makeup every day. It was amazing people, amazing makeup artists. And to get on these amazing sets, to wear those beautiful costumes of Colleen Atwood. Also, Tim loves to draw, so there are always drawing characters and situations. He likes practical effects more than CGI, so you have real monsters to react to, and this is so helpful for an actor instead of a green screen."

Monica Belucci's 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Character Is "Obsessed"

Belucci also told Collider that Burton came directly to her when he started thinking of actors who could play Beetlejuice's wife. According to the director, she plays a "key role" in the story, and Bellucci also noted that the "role is very much about body language." The actor describes Dolores as "full of rage and desperation, and obsessed with vengeance," but also the kind of character that becomes "a metaphor for life" because of her character arc and how she evolves throughout the movie.

Soon we'll be able to fully grasp how Bellucci's character changes the game when Beetlejuice Beetlejuice finally hits theaters. Aside from her and Keaton, the cast also features Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Winona Ryder (Stranger Things), Willem Dafoe (Poor Things), Justin Theroux (The Mosquito Coast), Burn Gorman (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and Danny DeVito (It's Always Sunny in Philadephia).

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premieres in theaters on September 6. Watch the rest of Nemiroff's chat with Bellucci below.

