2024 was a mixed bag for legacy sequels at the box office, but Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was the proper companion sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 supernatural comedy classic that we needed. As a follow-up for one of Michael Keaton’s signature characters, the movie had a healthy balance of nostalgia and story progression that made the film worth the 36-year wait.

While Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara eased their way back into their memorable roles, the sequel leaves a large void in the absence of Adam and Barbara Maitland (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis), who were the central leads of the original. Despite the bio-exorcist’s name in the title, the Maitlands were the original driving force of the narrative. Yet, their absence was more of a benefit to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice than a disadvantage.

De-Aging The Maitlands Was Not An Option For 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

In the original Beetlejuice, the Maitlands were the homeowners of the Winter River cottage house when they tragically perished in a car accident. Stuck in a supernatural limbo state between the living and the afterlife, the Maitlands are ghosts confined to their home. They are soon displeased to learn of the arrival of the Deetz family, leading the couple to enlist the help of the troublemaking “Ghost with the Most”.

The success of Beetlejuice not only elevated Keaton’s career but also turned Baldwin and Davis into box-office draws for the next decade. As development for a Beetlejuice sequel went into full swing as early as 1990, the Maitlands were frequently left out of scripts, which ranged from the title character finding love in Paris to misadventures with the Deetz family in Hawaii. The Maitlands’ absence from these unproduced scripts can be attributed to the popularity of the 1989 animated series with Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz as the central leads. Yet, that did not stop the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice writers from proposing their inclusion in the sequel.

According to an interview with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-writer Alfred Gough at ScreenRant, the idea of bringing back the Maitlands for an end-scene cameo was discussed early in the creative process. Burton dismissed the potential cameo because of the 36-year age gap between films. As evidenced by the deceased characters in both films, those existing in the afterlife not only do not age but also retain their physical state upon death (i.e. Charles Deetz). To get Baldwin and Davis to look 36 years younger would require extensive CGI de-aging which has been common practice for legendary actors featured in several Marvel Cinematic Universe installments, as well as Robert Zemeckis’ coming-of-age drama Here.

Burton and star Keaton, however, made a pact early in production to return to Beetlejuice’s practical, in-camera special effects. The effects were part of the original movie’s appeal as Burton leaned on his passion for stop-motion animation. Such effects allowed for the sequel’s flashback segment explaining the death of Charles Deetz. Since Keaton’s title character is an undead ghoul with no sense of time in the afterlife, his physical makeup allows him to play the role at age 73 like he did at age 36. Otherwise, any CGI used in the sequel is purposely done to look more analog-era, making the innovative de-aging technique not an option.

The Maitlands' Arc Was Finished in 'Beetlejuice'

Apart from the age issue, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice works without the Maitlands because their story was resolved at the end of the original. They were the straight-laced protagonists serving as the audience’s perspective of this bizarre take on the afterlife. Once the couple makes peace with the Deetz family, they simply spend the rest of their time living at the house until the sequel’s exposition about their discovery of a loophole to cross over.

With Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s narrative already driven by Lydia and her daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega), they fill the void with the emotional center left by the Maitlands. Additionally, the sequel is stuffed with multiple subplots, including Beetlejuice’s ex (Monica Bellucci) out for revenge and Lydia’s boyfriend (Justin Theroux) proposing marriage. As evidenced by a recent disappointing legacy sequel in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, having too many characters, cameos, and Easter eggs can dilute the overall narrative. Ultimately, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice stands on its own with a fresh story that does not need to be constantly looking in the rearview mirror. This is especially the case for the Maitlands.

