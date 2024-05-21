The Big Picture Get ready for a spooky yet silly ride with the sequel to Beetlejuice, packed with familiar faces and new plot twists.

Alongside Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara are back in action, with a talented cast of newcomers joining the mix including Willem Dafoe and Jenna Ortega.

A new poster sees Keaton sitting in the familiar waiting room from the end of the original film.

The town of Wind River is in for the haunting of its history as a new poster for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice gives audiences a closer look at the spooky — yet silly — horror that awaits them in the Tim Burton-helmed sequel. After a quiet few months with filming coming to a halt during the writers’ and actors’ strike, cameras finally caught the remaining shots needed for principal photography to come to an end back in November. Then, things went radio silent again, but recently, the marketing team has been popping off, delivering the goods by way of teasers, trailers, images, and more, with today’s poster just being the latest in a long line of promo material.

The new poster sees the titular Beetlejuice in his iconic striped suit sitting in the waiting room from the first film. Maybe his number is finally up 30 years later? Perhaps the most exciting bit of media to come from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was the premiere trailer, which rose from the grave at the end of March. The release hit fans with the full and long-awaited plot surrounding the return of Michael Keaton’s grimy ghoul and paired familiar faces with some new ones as a recognizable tune from the first movie played in the background. Now fans can expect another glimpse into the great beyond with some fresh footage set to drop (dead) tomorrow!

Read the film's official logline:

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Who’s In ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’?

Keaton isn’t the only OG returning to haunt the call sheet of Burton’s sequel with Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara reprising their roles of Lydia and Delia Deetz, respectively. The project also marks a reunion between Burton and his young star, Jenna Ortega, who will appear as the daughter of Ryder’s Lydia Deetz. Ortega and Burton have already struck up a solid foundation with Netflix’s hit series, Wednesday, which is set to return for a second season. Filling out the cast are some incredible newcomers, including Willem Dafoe (Nosferatu), Justin Theroux (The Leftovers), and Monica Bellucci (The Matrix Reloaded).

You can check out the fresh-off-the-press poster for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice below and learn more about it here in our handy guide. The next chapter in Burton’s undead tale crosses over from the afterlife on September 6.

Image via Warner Bros.