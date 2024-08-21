The Big Picture Winona Ryder and Justin Theroux praise Beetlejuice Beetlejuice for being "mind-blowing" practical effects.

Tim Burton's ability to coordinate intricate puppetry creations and mechanics helps bridge the gap between the original film and the sequel.

Winona Ryder highlights the growth in practical effects engineering over the past three decades.

One of the most impressive things about Beetlejuice in 1988 was how Tim Burton and his team managed to play with our notions of what is possible in cinema through make-up and practical effects. More than 30 years later, Burton decided he'd stay true to his roots by using an abundance of practical effects on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. During interviews with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, cast members Winona Ryder (Stranger Things) and Justin Theroux (The Mosquito Coast) talked about how this decision affected the production.

Theroux spoke about how impressive it is that Burton is able to pull off such an ambitious project and what it takes for everyone involved to bring it to life. The actor also singled out one of the puppetry creations that impressed him the most and how the details stood out to him. He told Collider:

"I think the incredible thing about the effects on this is that it's only a person like Tim that can have that at his fingertips at this point in his career because you have to assemble… It's almost like you have to have a brain that has to have chords connected to everyone else's brain so that everybody is thinking in exactly the same terms. The thing I was most impressed with was the baby, Bob — all the Bobs — all the head shrinkers, and the puppetry involved in that and the mechanics involved in that. Every single Bob head could make expressions, their eyes obviously could move, and all this is just fitted on top of a stunt performer. Getting that right, if it was a lesser director, I think you'd be there all day trying to get it right."

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's Practical Effects Are "Mind-Blowing," Says Winona Ryder

Additionally, Ryder noted how practical effects engineering has evolved over the last three decades. The actor commented that back in 1988 the harness that she used in a particular floating scene "was very old and didn’t help with the circulation of your body." In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, however, she calls the practical effects "mind-blowing." She explained:

"In the first one, I did the floating. I remember being in this harness that Debbie Reynolds had been in, and everyone who had been in had signed it, but it was very old and didn’t help with the circulation of your body. [Laughs] But that seemed very wild and fun. I didn't really get to go into the afterlife, and this time I did, and it was incredible. I mean, mind-blowing. And just to know that there are people under all of those, it's a dream. Everything these days is CGI, and then with AI, so to see that this can happen and it works, and it can look so beautiful and miraculous and weird and unique. I mean, you have to have these incredibly talented puppeteers. It's inspiring."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will reunite the Deetz family after tragedy strikes and the portal to the afterlife gets opened once again. Michael Keaton (The Flash) reprises the title role, and the cast also features Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), Willem Dafoe (Kinds of Kindness), Monica Bellucci (Mafia Mamma), and Danny DeVito (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia).

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premieres in theaters on September 6. Check out Nemiroff's chat with Ryder above.

