Horror fans are still screaming Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to the rafters. After three weeks of release, the long awaited horror comedy sequel has made over $332 million worldwide. That's a haunting number which has eclipsed its original 1988 cult classic by almost $250 million. The sequel shows no sign of slowing down financially, but there's one category Beetlejuice Beetlejuice won't be beating the first film in. That would be the review scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

On the popular movie site, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice currently holds an impressive 77% certified fresh critic rating with 330 available reviews. However, Beetlejuice beats its sequel with an 83% certified fresh critic rating. It only has 117 reviews, almost 200 less than its follow up, but it gets a pass given its a 36-year-old film. That being said, Beetlejuice also beats Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in its audience review score. Beetlejuice holds an 82% audience score while Beetlejuice Beetlejuice holds an 80% audience approval rating at the moment. It's only been out for a short amount of time, so the Ghost With the Most’s second outing still has an entire afterlife to catch up.

A Sequel With a Fresh New Structure

While both Beetlejuice films’ review scores are in the same spooky ballpark, there's one thing that separates these two creative horror comedies. That would be their pace and structure. The original Beetlejuice presented itself with a simplistic and straightforward story structure that was very easy to follow for both genre veterans and newcomers alike. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice took the exact opposite approach, with a more complex narrative and branching paths. Whether it be Lydia Deetz trying to connect with her daughter Astrid after multiple deaths in the families, Beetlejuice trying to escape both the Neitherworld law and his ex-wife Delores, or Astrid meeting a new mysterious boy in Winter River, the story has a lot of moving parts. It all comes down to performance with what kind of style you prefer and that might have something to do with the slight difference in its positive reception. However, regardless of why, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was an authentic sequel thanks to its emphasis on practical effects and Tim Burton's distinct visual aesthetic.

Where’s ‘Beetlejuice’ Streaming?

While Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is still killing it in theaters, Beetlejuice is currently streaming on Max. You can also pre-order the sequel’s stunning 4K steelbook now at retailers like Walmart and Amazon. If that isn't enough Beetlejuice goodness for your horror-loving heart, the beloved animated series is scaring viewers over on Tubi.

