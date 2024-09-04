Can a sequel ever truly live up to the hype of the original? Why don’t you try asking The Empire Strikes Back or Top Gun: Maverick? Or perhaps The Dark Knight or Aliens can help you find an answer. It’s been more than 30 years since the original Beetlejuice burst onto screens, and now we finally have our first clue about how the sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, stacks up. While the movie didn't surpass the original in terms of its 81% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score, the sequel is still Certified Fresh with a 79% rating.

For those wondering if Michael Keaton could properly reprise the character that he played towards the beginning of his career, the critics all seem to be saying the same thing — absolutely! Keaton’s return to the grubby ghoul is garnering a lot of praise, with many saying he’s as spooky and charming as ever, seamlessly slipping back into the role. Likewise, similar sentiments are being lifted up for Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder, particularly naming the former as the movie’s biggest scene stealer.

It’s Tim Burton’s Wacky World and We All Just Wish We Could Live In It

But most of all, folks are really rallying around Tim Burton, throwing positive comments his way left and right, calling it the filmmaker’s best production in years. It’s tough to make a sequel stand out regardless of how much time has passed since the original’s release, but those who caught early screenings say that Burton’s care for the craft shines through and that he’s fully digging into his weird roots in the best way possible. One of the biggest worries coming from fans was whether the director would lean too heavily on the nostalgia factor and critics say that, while the movie pays homage to Beetlejuice, it’s fully a standalone production that wasn’t just resurrected to make more money.

In all, it sounds like Burton took the time (of which he had plenty) to ensure that a sequel was first and foremost a good idea and not just something to do for the sake of doing. He also had Keaton, Ryder, and O’Hara in his corner in this aspect, as the main trio was just as tied to the original as the director. Turning to practical effects also made the magic come back to life, while, mixing in the top-tier talents of Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, and Monica Bellucci gave the movie the push that it needed to stand out on its own.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice arrives in cinemas this Friday, September 6. Tickets are on sale now.

