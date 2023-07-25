The Big Picture Beetlejuice 2 production hit with theft as a 150-pound sculpture and a lamppost with a pumpkin decoration are stolen from the set.

Filming halted due to strike, giving police more time to find stolen items, but it's unclear when the thefts occurred.

Specific plot details for Beetlejuice 2 are under wraps, but set photos show Winona Ryder and new cast member Jenna Ortega filming together.

One of the most anticipated releases for next year is Beetlejuice 2. The long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton’s beloved 1988 horror comedy was deep into filming when the production was shut down due to SAG-AFTRA joining the WGA on the picket lines earlier this month. Filming isn’t going to resume until the strike concludes, but it looks like Beetlejuice 2 has another problem on its undead hands as props have now been reportedly stolen from the set.

This news comes from the Vermont State Police, who tweeted, “We tried saying the name of this stolen statue three times, but it didn't come back! We're investigating the theft of this 150-pound sculpture from the ‘Beetlejuice 2’ set in E. Corinth, along with a lamppost topped with a pumpkin decoration. Call 802-748-3111 with any info.” The police added a little humor in their alert for fans of the franchise, but even Beetlejuice doesn’t seem to be in a very helpful mood. Given that the set has almost been shut down for two weeks, it’s hard to tell when these thefts could have occurred. However, that shutdown also gives the police more time to find the stolen items.

What’s Beetlejuice 2 About?

Specific plot details for Beetlejuice 2 are being kept tightly under wraps at this time, given that the film is still over a year away from releasing. Again, the sequel was still in production before the strike halted everything. However, previously released set photos gave fans a glimpse at Winona Ryder's return as Lydia Deetz and new cast member Jenna Ortega, a modern horror icon in her own right, filming together. The Scream star is rumored to be playing Lydia’s daughter in the film. Michael Keaton is also reprising his role as the film’s title ghoul.

Even before he donned Batman’s cape and cowl for Burton, Beetlejuice quickly became one of the actor's most iconic roles. When talking about Beetlejuice 2 while promoting The Flash last month, Keaton called the project, “the most f*ucking fun you can have working. It’s so fun, It’s so great". The actor would add that they were making the upcoming sequel just like they did the original. That should excite any Beetlejuice fan. When the first Beetlejuice came out, it put Burton, Keaton, and Ryder on the map thanks to its creatively spooky world, unique style of dark humor, and endlessly entertaining scares. Even though the film is 35 years old, it’s the rare '80s adventure that has aged like a bloody fine wine.

When Does Beetlejuice 2 Release?

Beetlejuice 2 plans to haunt theaters on September 6, 2024. Just in time for the Halloween season. Along with Keaton, Ryder, and Ortega, the sequel also stars Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, and Justin Theroux. If you have any information on Beetlejuice 2’s stolen set items be sure to contact the number provided down below.