Another week in, Michael Keaton is still the Ghost With the Most, even with the arrival of the hotly anticipated Speak No Evil remake. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice once again torched the competition at the domestic box office with an estimated $51.6 million, continuing to outperform expectations in the process. It's a steep drop-off from its $110 million debut weekend, but enough to bring the Tim Burton sequel past the $200 million milestone worldwide and shoot the director's career earnings over the $2 billion mark domestically and the $4.5 billion mark globally. While Keaton and James McAvoy made for a scary good duo in the top two spots, they were joined in the top three by the ever-lingering Deadpool & Wolverine as it continues to slowly stack up cash.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a big win for Burton, who is far removed from some of his most beloved films, like Edward Scissorhands and, of course, the original Beetlejuice. With $264.3 million globally and counting and strong word of mouth on the back of a 77% Rotten Tomatoes score from critics, things are shaping up well for a remarkable run at the box office. It's also a major success for everyone involved, as both Jenna Ortega and Catherine O'Hara surpassed new box office milestones with help from the horror comedy. At only 21 years old, Ortega is already nearing the $500 million mark for her career, while O'Hara soared past the $2 billion mark domestically. They're both part of a stellar cast including the returning Keaton and Winona Ryder, with fellow newcomers including Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe.

This week welcomed two killers to the box office with McAvoy and Dave Bautista, and while the latter's The Killer's Game enjoyed a much more modest debut at $2.6 million, the former pulled together a solid $11.5 million. Blumhouse bet fairly big on the remake, pushing plenty of marketing out to get viewers in theaters for the traumatizing flick based on Christian Tafdrup's horrifying original, and it seems to have paid off, with a global total of $20.8 million already surpassing its reported $15 million budget. With identical 85% Rotten Tomatoes scores, critics and audiences have both responded well to James Watkins's version, which also features Scoot McNairy, MacKenzie Davis, and Aisling Franciosi among its cast.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Reaches New Heights

Deadpool & Wolverine's days of topping the box office are likely over, but its record-breaking run is going out with a bang at least. With another $5.2 million domestically, it's now up to $1.302 billion globally and has helped push the collective MCU over $31 billion worldwide. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's multiversal flick was the remedy Disney, Marvel, and cinema in general needed after a string of financial disappointments.

Reagan continued its expectation-defying run at #5 with $2.9 million, while the faith-based God's Not Dead: In God We Trust debuted at #10 with $1.4 million.

This weekend also brought with it new milestones for a few big earners. Though it failed to place in the top ten, Despicable Me 4 added another $1.1 million domestically which, with help from international markets, was enough to rise up the franchise rankings and surpass Minions: The Rise of Gru's lifetime earnings with $940 million. Alien: Romulus also added an extra $2.4 million to officially surpass the $100 million mark at home, while It Ends With Us scored another $2 million to fall just shy of the $150 million milestone domestically and $25 million short of the $350 million milestone worldwide.

What's Left to Look Forward to in September?

Image via Paramount Pictures

This weekend will finally see the U.S. arrival of Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry as Optimus Prime and Megatron in the origin story, Transformers One. Set on their home planet of Cybertron before they became mortal enemies, the film has received rave reviews since critics got a chance to see it, starting with a very strong 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. It looks to be Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's first real challenger for the box office crown in September. Filling out the weekend is the re-release of Whiplash and a few buzzy limited releases including Demi Moore's The Substance and the Brad Pitt and George Clooney actioner Wolfs. To close out the month, a few big releases remain, headlined by DreamWorks's The Wild Robot.

