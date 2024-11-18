The fall movie season has been filled with so many genre treats that moviegoers have fallen in love with. In the horror space, one of those films has been Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The Tim Burton sequel 36-years-in-the-making made a killing at the box office when it debuted in early September, quickly becoming one of the most profitable ventures of the year. Particularly for Warner Brothers, who had another hit-and-miss year in theaters. Now, just in time for the holiday season, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has just received its streaming release date.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be haunting Max on Friday, December 6th. This announcement comes the week of the film’s highly anticipated physical media release. This includes a ghoulish glow-in-the-dark 4K steelbook. The horror comedy sequel was another fine example of the scream-worthy genre firing on all cylinders at the box office. To date, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has made over $450 million worldwide. That’s despite the film being available to watch at home via paid VOD services since early October.

What’s ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ About?

Close

The sequel once again follows the eccentric Deetz family as Lydia’s (Winona Ryder) father has died in a tragic accident. The family reunites in Windriver, Connecticut and the famous “Ghost House”, the site of the first film, to pay their respects. This includes Lydia’s daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega), who wants nothing to do with her mother since the loss of her father. However, when Astrid finds herself stuck into the Neitherworld after a series of unfortunate events, Lydia must face her trauma head-on and summon the iconic Bio-Exorcist Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) to help save her daughter. Beetlejuice has problems of his own too, as both the Neitherworld police force and his ex-wife Dolrois (Monica Bellucci) are after him. Whether it be Burton’s practical throwback style, the infectious ensemble cast or the heartfelt story of motherhood, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was more than a worthy sequel to the cult-classic original. At times, it felt like it was a gothic anthology adventure trapped in a traditional studio film. That gave the sequel its own distinct personality. Most people tend to agree as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice currently holds a certified fresh critic rating of 76% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Max is About to be Extra Haunted

The original Beetlejuice is already streaming on Max, while its companion animated series is scaring audiences for free on Tubi. As horror fans wait for the hit sequel to come to Max and catch up on their 2024 backlog, you can watch the trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice below.