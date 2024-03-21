The Big Picture Excitement is building for the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel with familiar faces like Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara returning.

With less than six months to go, the excitement is ramping up for the release of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Up until now, though, we didn't quite know what to expect besides a host of familiar faces. Michael Keaton is set to return in the eagerly anticipated sequel. Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder also step back into the fold, reprising their roles as Delia and Lydia Deetz, respectively.

Burton is also teaming up again with new muse Jenna Ortega, with whom he has previously collaborated on Netflix's Addams Family spin-off, Wednesday. Ortega will play Astrid, the daughter of Ryder's Lydia. Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, and Burn Gorman are set to make appearances in the Beetlejuice sequel as well. But what's the movie about? Well, now we have a much better idea. The official synopsis just released by Warner Bros. states:

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

What Else Do We Know About 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'?

We know a few more things. Dafoe, for example, has revealed that his character is some kind of supernatural law enforcer following a career as a jobbing actor, in a role that has a host of comic potential. Bellucci will be taking on the role of Beetlejuice's beloved bride, as well. We also know that the film will employ stop motion, which Burton was renowned for using as a director and producer in previous movies like Corpse Bride, Frankenweenie, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The film wrapped shooting on the final day of November, having been forced to stop just one day from the completion of production thanks to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, but Burton announced the end of production on his Instagram account, setting fans into a fever pitch. Now, all we can do is eagerly await what's to come when the end of summer rolls around.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will hit theaters on September 6. Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest on the sequel. Check out the official trailer below, and the synopsis above.

