The Ghost with the Most is almost here for another round of terror. After 36 years of biding his time in the afterlife waiting room, Michael Keaton's miscreant returns in just under three weeks for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The film is a much overdue reunion with Betelgeuse as the Deetz family, now including Jenna Ortega, return to their home in Winter River, and unwittingly pave the way back for him to the land of the living. According to Tim Burton, he hasn't changed one bit in all that time either. During a roundtable discussion with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, the director said that audiences will see the bio-exorcist as "politically incorrect" as ever in the long-awaited sequel.

The original Beetlejuice, with a story and screenplay penned by Michael McDowell alongside Larry Wilson and Warren Skaaren respectively, didn't hold back in its portrayal of its title character as a grubby sleazeball. His crude gestures and womanizing tendencies were loud and proud, completely creeping out the Maitlands in the process and offending just about everyone he came across. His bad behavior peaked with him nearly forcing the Deetz family's young daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder) into marriage until her ghost friends were able to save the day. Outside the confines of the movie, however, he's become a mascot of sorts, embracing more of a prankster and scammer aura than that of an uncouth demon. That change can especially be seen in the animated series, which instead made Betelgeuse and Lydia best friends for more kid-friendly adventures.

Despite everything that's happened to the character in the years since, Burton assured that he's never been swayed by the idea of evolving Betelgeuse beyond his sleazy tendencies. The same principle applies to all of his movies that have been called too "dark." He's not alone in that thinking, as Keaton similarly agrees that, for a sequel that's been three and a half decades in the making, they had to let the juice fully loose. Burton said:

"My whole career, there have always been people, like, 'This is too dark, which I never saw my films as dark. I've seen much darker films than my films. I don't really know what they're talking about, you know what I mean? But I think Michael [Keaton] and I both love the fact that he was politically incorrect then, and he's politically incorrect now. [Laughs] I’m just laughing because somebody asked him the other day, 'Michael, how does Beetlejuice's character evolve?' And we just started laughing because he doesn't evolve — that's the whole point!"

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Stays True to the Original's Methods

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is largely following the formula for what made the original such a macabre classic. In addition to spotlighting the Ghost with the Most, Burton once again put a huge emphasis on practical effects and stop-motion to replicate the silly, supernatural, and handmade feel of Beetlejuice's world. The movie even brings back the iconic "Day-O" song that made for an iconic dance sequence. Critics and audiences will ultimately decide if the sequel lives up to the classic, but it's already earned the stamp of approval from Keaton for its efforts. He further attested to how fun it was to get the band back together, making for one of the most enjoyable filming experiences he's had in some time.

In addition to Keaton and Ryder, the film also brings back Catherine O'Hara as Lydia's mother, Delia Deetz. New additions, alongside Ortega, include Justin Theroux as Lydia's husband Rory, Willem Dafoe as the action star turned afterlife cop Wolf Jackson, Monica Bellucci as Betelgeuse's ex-wife Delores, and Burn Gorman as a reverend unfortunate enough to live in Winter River. There may be a few more surprises in store as well, as Danny DeVito could be spotted in the trailer as a dead janitor.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice arrives in theaters on September 6. In the meantime, check out our helpful guide here for everything to know about the spooky sequel. And stay tuned for more from Nemiroff's chat with the cast and crew behind the sequel.

