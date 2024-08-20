The Big Picture After 36 years, Betelgeuse makes a comeback in the long-awaited sequel to the original horror comedy classic.

Director Tim Burton waited for the right script and personal experiences to create a new emotional core for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

New faces like Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux join the returning cast for a supernatural adventure.

Say it once, say it twice, because Betelgeuse is almost back in business after 36 years. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is the culmination of years of effort to try and get Michael Keaton's Ghost With the Most back on-screen, stemming all the way back to the early 90s following the success of Tim Burton's original horror comedy. The road to this point has been long and winding, initially aiming to take the bio-exorcist to Paris, Hawaii, and the Wild West, among other ideas under various writers. In the end, however, Burton and the team brought it back to where it all began — Winter River — to revisit the Deetz family years after their first encounter with the Maitlands and Betelgeuse to explore how their lives have changed. In a roundtable discussion with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Burton detailed why the long wait was for the best to create a worthy follow-up.

Despite all the ideas floating around for potential sequels to Beetlejuice, the Oscar nominee held firm that he would only return to the Neitherworld if the script were top-notch. While he always kept that door open, he affirmed that nothing stood out as an obvious answer to the question of how to build on the original story. "It's been asked from the very beginning, but nothing clicked," he said. "Truly, it couldn't have happened until now." Time was a big factor in his eventual return, as he began to reflect on some of his own life experiences and how he changed since making the 1988 classic. He wanted to express some of those experiences through Lydia (Winona Ryder) who, after bonding with the deceased Maitlands and nearly becoming the betrothed of Betelgeuse, has grown into a strange mother haunted by the traumatic events of her family's past.

The uniting moment for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is the tragic death of Charles, Lydia's father, which brings together everyone from her mother Delia (Catherine O'Hara) to her daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) in Winter River. It's a very normal, yet very difficult event, that bonds all three generations for an adventure that quickly gets supernatural when the path to the Afterlife opens up. That emotional, deeply personal core, Burton believes, would not exist without having been through similar changes in his own life or without having years to think about how Lydia would process similar changes.

"It was only until fairly recently, with all this talk, that I just put all the noise away and I just go, 'Okay, I love the Lydia character.' That was the character that I connected with, like, as a teenager. So I go, 'What happened to this person 35 years later? What weird thing?' You go from cool teenager to some f—ed-up adult. [Laughs] What relationships do you have? Do you have kids? What's your relationship with that? It's not something I could have done back then; it's only something you could do once you experience those things yourself. So for me, this became a very personal movie, like a kind of weird family movie about a weird family. That became the emotional hook, the three generations of mother, daughter, granddaughter, life, death — just basic normal things that we all experience. Especially if you're lucky enough to get older, you feel those things. So, that's where it really started, and it really could only have happened for me after all this time."

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Brings New Faces to the Afterlife

Keaton, for his part, hasn't hidden his enjoyment of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, previously expressing how the sequel is carried by a stronger story than its predecessor. Burton's Wednesday showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar helped on that end by penning the screenplay and developing the tale with The Lego Batman Movie co-writer Seth Grahame-Smith. It also boasts some stellar new additions to its returning cast that connect more deeply to the story. The Addams Family show's star, Ortega, will get the spotlight as she meets Keaton's grubby bio-exorcist for the first time and gets sucked into the Neitherworld where Ryder's Lydia has to save her.

Justin Theroux adds to the Deetz family as Lydia's husband Rory, while Willem Dafoe and Monica Bellucci flesh out the land of the dead as the B-movie action star turned cop Wolf Jackson and Betelgeuse's ex-wife Delores respectively. Other stars like Burn Gorman and Danny DeVito are also slated to make appearances throughout.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hits theaters on September 6. Check out our helpful guide here for everything to know before the juice breaks loose once again, and stay tuned for more of Nemiroff's chat with Burton.

