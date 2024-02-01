The Big Picture Warner Bros. has released the first poster for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the highly anticipated sequel directed by Tim Burton.

The film, set to be released on September 6, 2024, will see Michael Keaton reprising his role as the mischievous ghost.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but with the potential of Burton and Keaton, anything could happen in this long-awaited sequel.

The first poster for Beetlejuice 2, now officially titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, has been released by Warner Bros., teasing the creepy yet lovable ghost's next adventure. Coming to theaters later this year, the sequel will be directed by Tim Burton, who first brought the character to the big screen back in 1988. Michael Keaton will once again step into the role of the mischievous lead, as he's set to meet new characters when he returns to multiplexes. It'll be hard to escape the influence of one of the most beloved comedic characters in recent film history, in a sequel that has been anticipated by audiences for decades.

The first poster for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice features the titular character's hand holding the sequel's release date, in a reference to the very long help desk number he receives in the afterlife at the end of the original movie. On September 6, Beetlejuice's secrets will be revealed in a story that will feature performances from Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, and Catherine O'Hara. Plot details for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice are currently being kept under wraps, but knowing the potential Burton and Keaton have when they work together, anything could happen in the sequel about the unstable specter.

Filming for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice started last summer, and it had to temporarily stop due to the strikes organized by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA. Once the guilds signed new contracts with the studios, production on the sequel was able to resume, before wrapping around Thanksgiving. Warner Bros. is now ready for the sequel's marketing campaign to begin, as the release date for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice draws closer. Before returning to his iconic role as the ghost, Keaton recently starred in The Flash and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Don't Say His Name Three Times

In the original Beetlejuice film, Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara (Geena Davis) die in a car crash after carefully constructing their ideal home. When someone attempts to buy their house, the pair of ghosts hire Beetlejuice in an attempt to scare the new owners away. However, due to his unpredictable nature, Beetlejuice unleashes chaos on the living and the dead, resulting in his own banishment back to the afterlife. The wait is finally over, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will reunite the insane lead with Lydia and Delia Deetz. Time will tell what his new mission will be, and which poor humans will confront the cruel ghost that can be summoned by calling his name three times in a row.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will creep into theaters on September 6, 2024. Check out the new poster below.

