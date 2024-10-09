Warner Bros. has big things to worry about with the box office performance of Joker: Folie à Deux, but at least it has Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to hang its hat on this spooky season. After just recently passing The Hangover Part 2 to reach the #5 spot on the highest-grossing comedies of all-time at the domestic box office, Tim Burton's legacy sequel is about to etch its name onto yet another legendary box office list. The film needs less than $1 million to pass Glen Powell's Twisters to become the fifth highest-grossing movie of 2024 domestically. As it sits, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has earned a hair over $266 million domestically, with Powell's sweeping tornado epic finishing its theatrical run with just over $267 million. Beetlejuice 2 has kept its legs despite premiering on digital, and will likely pass this in the next day, two at most.

After passing Twisters, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will need another major surge to claim the #4 spot from Dune: Part Two, which closed out its run with $282 million at the domestic box office. The film is leaving more and more theaters by the day, and while it will almost certainly scrape together the change it needs to pass Twisters, the #5 spot is likely as far as it will climb on the 2024 domestic box office rankings. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice returns Michael Keaton to the titular role after more than 30 years, with both Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara also reprising their respective roles from the 1988 original film. Beetlejuice 2 also added Scream queen Jenna Ortega to its call sheet, along with Spider-Man veteran Willem Dafoe and comedy icon Danny DeVito.

How Has ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Fared at the International Box Office?

Beetlejuice 2 has performed admirably in the U.S., and while its overseas totals are still impressive, it's not made quite the same run in foreign markets. The film currently sits in the #12 spot on the international box office, having earned just over $147 million internationally. It falls one spot behind Chris Pratt's Garfield Movie, which finished its theatrical run with $141 million overseas and has since been enjoying a strong run on Netflix. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also falls significantly behind It Ends With Us, the Blake Lively-led Collen Hoover adaptation that finished its international run with $196 million.

