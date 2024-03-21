The Big Picture The new trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has arrived, featuring Michael Keaton and Jenna Ortega.

Tim Burton returns as director, along with original cast members, adding an edge after 30 years.

The film arrives in theaters in September.

A special thanks to somebody somewhere who tossed in one more "Beetlejuice" for good measure because, just like that, the first trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has arrived! Crossing over from the other side just a few months after it was reported that filming had wrapped on Tim Burton’s spooky scary sequel, Michael Keaton is back as the ghoulish hostess with the mostest in the star-studded follow-up that’s been more than three decades in the making. It’s showtime for Winona Ryder’s Lydia as, one way or another, her path is about to cross with the undead bio-exorcist, who was scheming to make her his child bride when they last met.

Luckily for Lydia, who now has a teenage daughter of her own, played by Scream franchise star and Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega, Betelgeuse (Keaton) has moved on and betrothed someone more age and death-appropriate, who will be played by Monica Bellucci (Spectre). While until today, plot details have been as thin as the veil between our world and the spirit world, we’ve long had a surprising wealth of information surrounding Willem Dafoe’s new character, which came from the Poor Things actor himself.

Dafoe gave a peek into his unnamed role, spilling the tea that he would be playing a B-movie action star who woke up to find himself on the wrong side of the tracks between life and death. Making the most of his new surroundings, the performer will take the tools he learned in life and become a law enforcement officer. Also included in the cast is Catherine O’Hara, who will reprise her role as Lydia’s stepmother Delia Deetz, and The Leftover’s Justin Theroux.

Jenna Ortega Is a New Kind of Scream Queen

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell better watch their backs as Ortega’s rising star foreshadows her coming for them as the new scream queen on the block. With a much different vibe from the Halloween and Scream stars, respectively, Ortega’s face is now synonymous with the doom and gloom teenage member of The Addams Family thanks to her role in the Netflix series, Wednesday. And, although she won't be appearing in Scream 7, Ortega has also forever tied herself to the franchise thanks to her role as Tara Carpenter in the fifth and sixth installments.

Who Is Behind 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'?

Close

Along with bringing back three of the most notable names from the original production, Burton will also return to the land of the undead as the director of Beetlejuice 2. Known for his work on such other comically dark and adventurous projects as Batman and Batman Returns, Edward Scissorhands, and Sleepy Hollow, we’re chilled and thrilled to see what kind of edge 30 years of dreaming, planning, and waiting will add to the sequel.

As of right now, Beetlejuice 2 is expected to rise into theaters on September 6, 2024. Check out the fresh-to-death trailer above and get caught up with everything we know about the highly-anticipated follow-up in our handy guide. The original movie is available to stream on Max.