Three weeks into his return to theaters, the Ghost With the Most pulled off a major upset at the domestic box office. Josh Cooley's Transformers One was expected to handily top Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice during its debut weekend, but the robots in disguise underperformed just enough for the grubby bio-exorcist to clean up once again with another $26 million stateside. Instead of the projected $30+ million domestically, the animated Cybertronian origin story only pulled in $25 million, which amounts to a disappointing start. Still, the two major franchises far outperformed everything that followed, including horror flicks Speak No Evil and the incoming Never Let Go alongside the ever-lingering Deadpool & Wolverine in a tight three-way race.

This weekend now marks a three-peat at the top of both the domestic and global box office for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, reaching a worldwide total of $329.8 million. The milestones just keep coming for everyone involved, as now Winona Ryder has joined Jenna Ortega and Catherine O'Hara by hitting a personal record of her own with $1 billion earned across her entire filmography. All expectations continue to be defied with the return of Michael Keaton's titular Betelgeuse, and it doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Only recently did the title break into the top 50 highest-grossing comedies, and it only figures to continue soaring up that list in the coming weeks.

In many ways, it wasn't the weekend Hasbro and Paramount likely hoped for given that Transformers One not only underperformed stateside but also fell somewhat flat on the global stage with a total of only $39 million. Hopes were high that the movie would do well financially for several reasons. For one, its story explores the origins of the Transformers, bringing viewers to Cybertron and focusing on the initial friendship between Optimus Prime and Megatron before they became the powerful Autobot and Decepticon leaders. It also marked a rare animation outing from Industrial Light and Magic and features a star-studded cast headlined by Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree-Henry, Scarlett Johansson, and Keegan-Michael Key. Most importantly though, the movie earned overwhelmingly positive reviews in the run-up to its release, including an 88% score from critics and a 98% verified hot audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It's too early to write the starry animated flick's obituary yet, but with hopes for a trilogy of films and reinventing the Transformers brand, this likely wasn't the early sign producers wanted to see.

'Speak No Evil' and 'Never Let Go' Bring the Scares to the Box Office

In third place, Blumhouse's Speak No Evil remake has continued along at a modest pace, adding another $5.9 million domestically to pull up to $21.4 million and $42.3 million worldwide. Carried by an utterly chilling James McAvoy, the film has already made back its budget and then some at home, setting the thriller up to turn a decent profit at the box office. The same cannot be said, however, for Never Let Go, which debuted just behind it with only $4.5 million despite solid critical reviews for director Alexandre Aja's latest. Halle Berry's fairytale-like horror was made on a reported budget of $20 million and, with no international profits to save it, that leaves a lot of ground to cover to break even. It'd be another letdown in a long string of underperformers for Lionsgate following Killer's Game, The Crow, and Borderlands.

Proving it is truly immortal, Deadpool & Wolverine is still clinging onto a top-five spot after adding another $3.9 million domestically to just beat out the Demi Moore-led newcomer The Substance at $3.1 million. A digital release is close at hand for the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led flick from Shawn Levy, but that hasn't stopped it from reaching a new high of $1.316 million globally. It most recently topped The Avengers to become the fifth highest-grossing hit in the MCU, another accomplishment that isn't likely to be outdone anytime soon.

What's Coming to Theaters to Close Out September?

September will look to close things out on a high note with the arrival of DreamWorks's hotly-anticipated new film, The Wild Robot. Starring Lupita Nyong'o and directed by animation veteran Chris Sanders, the animated sci-fi survival story is shaping up to be a hit for the whole family, earning rave reviews thus far to the tune of a 98% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Money is already starting to roll in from overseas thanks to a soft international release worth $7 million thus far. Also slated to open on the big screen this weekend is the Kate Winslet-led World War II biopic Lee and Francis Ford Coppola's ambitious passion project Megalopolis, though the latter is shaping up for one of the most abysmal box office performances in history if pre-sales are any indication.

