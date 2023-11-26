The Big Picture Tim Burton's highly anticipated Beetlejuice sequel was delayed due to strikes, but fortunately, filming was almost finished before production was suspended.

Willem Dafoe has confirmed his role in the sequel, playing a supernatural police officer in the afterlife, who was once a B-movie action star.

The original cast members, including Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, and Winona Ryder, will reprise their roles, while newcomers Dafoe, Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci, and Justin Theroux will join the cast.

Speaking with Variety to promote his upcoming role in the latest picture from Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things, Dafoe confirmed his upcoming role in the sequel, adding that he would be playing a supernatural officer of the law, who was once an action movie star, but now puts his skills to good use marshaling the afterlife.

I haven’t seen any footage yet, but it was fun to do. I play a police officer in the afterlife, so I’m a dead person. And in life I was a B-movie action star, but I had an accident and that’s what sent me to the other side. But because of my skills, I became a detective character in the afterlife. So that’s my job. But it’s colored by the fact of who I was [when I was alive]: a B movie action star.

Who Else Stars in 'Beetlejuice 2?'

Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, and Winona Ryder, will be reprise their roles in the sequel wille newcomers Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci, Justin Theroux, and Dafoe, will join the cast. Details about the sequel's plot are far and few between but we do know is that it's a direct sequel to the original film.

The tale of Beetlejuice kicks off with Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara (Geena Davis), a young and private couple residing in a charming house atop a hill in a serene neighborhood. Their plans for a vacation take an unexpected turn when they encounter an abrupt obstacle — death. After a car accident, the duo finds themselves confined to their home as ghosts, navigating the challenges of their newfound spectral existence. Remarkably, Adam and Barbara handle their situation with surprising composure, given their preference for staying home. However, their tranquility is disrupted when a new family moves into their once-peaceful dwelling — Charles Deetz, a father in desperate need of relaxation (Jeffrey Jones), Delia, a neurotic artist stepmother (O'Hara), and Lydia, their Goth daughter (Ryder).

Unable to scare the Deetzes away on their own, Adam and Barbara seek the help of a mischievous and eccentric bio-exorcist named Beetlejuice, played by Keaton. Beetlejuice, however, proves to be more trouble than help, leading to a series of comedic and supernatural misadventures. The film explores themes of the afterlife, the supernatural, and the humorous challenges of dealing with the living and the dead coexisting in the same space.

Beetlejuice 2 will hit theaters on September 6, 2024.

