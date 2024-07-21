The Big Picture Gear up for fall with the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, featuring new merchandise and a 25-foot-tall inflatable rendition.

The sequel reunites Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder in a spooky adventure with practical effects and familiar characters.

Set to hit theaters on September 6, 2024, this follow-up promises to bring back the iconic charm of the original cult classic.

As moviegoers get closer and closer to fall, there are so many fun genre films to look forward to. At the top of most horror fans’ lists is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The sequel to the 1988 cult classic is almost here. Ahead of the long awaited sequel's September release date, there has been a ton of merchandise surrounding Michael Keaton’s ghoulish character. This includes new 4K editions, action figures and apparel collections. However, if you want to get in the Halloween spirit early, there’s now an insanely tall inflatable Beetlejuice to put on your buy list.

From HallloweenCostumes.com, this version of Beetlejuice rises from the Neitherworld as a 25-foot-tall giant. Someone must have said his name three times because now this Bio-Exorcist has joined ionic slasher villain Michael Myers from Halloween in this inflatable line. Tim Burton’s filmography is like one big fun gothic Halloween nightmare and Keaton’s Beetlejuice is at the center of the director’s macabre heart. The Ghost With the Most has always been a genre icon, but with the upcoming sequel, the character has a real shot at becoming a mainstream pop culture sensation. He’ll be able to take his rightful place alongside horror figures like Freddy Kruger, Ghostface, and Michael Myers.

What’s ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ About?

Over three decades after Beetlejuice tried to marry Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder), the latter is back at her childhood home after tragedy struck her family. Her daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) is along for the ride as well. However, when Astrid gets sucked into the Neitherworld, Lydia has to rescue her daughter before it's too late. To her dismay, it appears that Beetlejuice is the only one who can help. Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t the only reluctant “buddy cop”, “road-trip”, film coming out this year. Lydia just wants her daughter back, but Beetlejuice is still hung up about the one who got away. From the trailers, it feels like Ryder and Keaton haven’t lost a beat in their respective roles, while Ortega is the perfect addition to Burton’s creatively spooky world. In terms of visuals, the franchise has retained its zany practical effects that made the original so appealing.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is being unleashed exclusively in theaters on September 6, 2024. A new trailer for the film just debuted this past Thursday while the original is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. As for the massive Beetlejuice inflatable, you can pre-order it on HalloweenCostumes.com’s website for $599.99 USD.

