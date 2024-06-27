The Big Picture A Beetlejuice 4K steelbook has been announced for release on August 20, 2024, featuring new artwork and exclusive content.

When it comes to the second half of 2024, one of the most anticipated sequels is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The long awaited horror comedy from director Tim Burton, once again starring Michael Keaton as the title ghoul and Winona Ryder, is spooking its way into theaters this September. That has rightfully brought a lot of attention back to the original 80s classic. Now, ahead of the franchise’s return, Beetlejuice is getting a new 4K steelbook.

The Walmart exclusive 4K/Blu-ray/Digital combo pack is the same transfer from the original 4K release from Warner Brothers back in 2020. It also has all the same special features including three episodes of the popular Beetlejuice animated series. However, the main selling point is the new stylish artwork. Looking like something Burton himself would draw, the front cover features a haunting silhouette version of Keaton’s Beetlejuice with the character's creepy carousel hat and long mallet arms that he sports for a short time in the film. The hypnotizing green backdrop and the franchise’s staple town miniature also make this steelbook pop compared to Beetlejuice’s other 4K release. This is the second Beetlejuice 4K edition coming this year. Zavvi will be releasing their own boxset on September 30.

What’s ‘Beetlejuice’ About?

The original Beetlejuice follows a young couple, Barbara and Adam Maitland, after they get into a fatal car accident. When they return home, they don’t know they’re dead right away. However, once they find the Handbook For The Recently Deceased and a family, the Deetzes, move into their house wanting to change everything, Barbara and Adam have to learn how to be effective ghosts rather quickly. This leads them to Beetlejuice, a bio-exorcist who’s “help” only makes things worse. Over 35 years later, Beetlejuice remains one of the sharpest horror comedies thanks to its energetic performances, creative practical effects and Burton’s eye for fine detail. The sequel will see Lydia Deetz return home after tragedy strikes their family. When her daughter Astrid, played by Jenna Ortega (Scream), gets sucked into the afterlife, Lydia needs Beetlejuice’s help to get her back. Like usual, you get more than you bargain for when you say his dreaded name three times.

Where’s ‘Beetlejuice’ Streaming?

Beetlejuice is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can pre-order the film’s new 4K steelbook on Walmart’s website for $28.51 USD. The steelbook is set to be released on August 20, 2024. That’s right before Beetlejuice Beetlejuice releases in theaters on September 6.