The Big Picture Iconic Beetlejuice film gets stunning 4K steelbook set with exclusive physical goodies available for pre-order on Zavvi's website.

Original Beetlejuice's blend of campy horror and comedy, stop-motion effects, and strong performances defined Tim Burton's style.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sequel with Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder set for theatrical release on September 6, 2024.

When it comes to highly anticipated sequels this year, none are being hyped up quite like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The film, 36 years in the making, sees the return of Tim Burton and stars Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder to the beloved horror-comedy franchise. The film is set to scare its way to theaters this September. Now, ahead of Beetlejuice’s devilish comeback, the original 80s classic is getting a stunning new 4K steelbook set.

The two-disc 4K/Blu-ray Zavvi exclusive combo pack steelbook features the original film’s poster art of Keaton’s Beetlejuice sitting on Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland’s (Alec Baldwin) house living his best life in the dead of night. The steelbook also features a slipcase with the freelance Bio-Exorcist’s green, black, and white color scheme as the film’s iconic sand worm-like creature towers over the house. In terms of physical goodies, this release will come with a double-sided poster, a 12-page booklet, a double-sided art card, three “Iconic Scene” cards, and three behind-the-scenes cards. The special features include three episodes of the popular Beetlejuice animated series, the film’s theatrical trailer, and a music-only track.

The Handbook For The Recently Deceased

Close

The original Beetlejuice follows a young couple, Barbara and Adam, after a tragic car crash makes them the newest members of the land of the dead. While adjusting to their new ghostly reality is hard enough, a family from New York has just moved into their home and wants to change everything. After many failed attempts to scare them out of the house via a haunting, the couple go to Beetlejuice for help. However, they get more than they bargain for. Beetlejuice was classic Burton and would define the director's style for the next three decades. The stop-motion practical effects were to die for, the blend of campy horror and comedy remains unique no matter how many times you watch it, and the iconic performances are some of the best genre fodder imaginable. This gothic tale was Keaton’s first real shot to break away from his purely comedy roots. He took the character of Beetlejuice and made it his own. That’s why many fans have wanted to get the band back together after all these years. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will retain the series' emphasis on practical effects, with another killer cast to boot. The story follows back up with the Deetzs after experiencing a death in the family. Lydia's (Ryder) daughter (Jenna Ortega) gets trapped in the afterlife and Beetlejuice’s deadly game begins again.

When Does ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Release?

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice releases in theaters on September 6, 2024. This new 4K steelbook set for Beetlejuice debuts a couple of weeks later on September 30. You can currently pre-order it on Zavvi’s website for $51.99 USD.