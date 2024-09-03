The time has come for horror fans. It’s finally Beetlejuice Beetlejuice week. The long awaited sequel to the 1988 horror comedy classic directed by Tim Burton haunts theaters this weekend. While the original Beetlejuice is beloved, many moviegoers may not know that our favorite Ghost With the Most had a successful TV show in the late 80s and early 90s. Now Beetlejuice: The Animated Series is streaming for free on Tubi.

All four seasons (94 episodes) of Beetlejuice are currently streaming on the popular platform. If you already watched the original film to death, this is the perfect opportunity to get caught up on everything this Bio-Exorcist has to offer before the sequel escapes the Neitherworld. This series, which ran from 1989 to 1991, made a couple key changes to the established lore. The biggest one being that Lydia Deetz was best friends with Beetlejuice, rather than the former wanting nothing to do with this undead monster after he attempted to marry her. This was so Beetlejuice could enter our mortal world. The show was also more kid-friendly despite keeping the franchise’s gothic aesthetic and had a “villain of the week” formula, which many series from this time period followed. In an era where many popular films like Ghostbusters were getting the Saturday morning cartoon treatment, the Beetlejuice series was a hidden gem and is still a great gateway horror romp for younger audiences.

What’s ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' About?

Close

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice obviously follows the continuity of the Burton film rather than what transpired throughout the TV series. Decades after the events of the first ghoulish tale, the sequel brings the Deetz family back home after tragedy strikes. Lydia (Winona Ryder) brings her daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) along for the ride too, even though they're not on the best of terms. However, when Astrid accidentally finds a way into the undead Neitherworld, Lydia reluctantly needs Beetlejuice’s (Michael Keaton) help to get her back. This Ghost With the Most is still very lovesick and has his eyes set on Lydia once again. Yet his ex-wife Delores might have something to say about that as she's actively hunting him. Like the first film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is full of practical effects and old-school tricks that, from the positive word of the month thus far, is sure to make a lot of longtime fans happy.

When Does ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Release?

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is hitting theaters on Friday, September 6, 2024, with early fan screenings happening a couple of days earlier, on Wednesday, September 4. Alongside Beetlejuice: The Animated Series streaming on Tubi, Beetlejuice is currently making us scream on Max.