It's another major weekend for horror fans. After 36 long years, Tim Burton's Beetlejuice has finally gotten a sequel in the form of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The horror comedy is in theaters now and is about to have a monstrous opening weekend at the box office. Now, even though the Ghost With the Most has just returned to theaters, physical media fans can already pre-order Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s killer 4K steelbook.

The 4K/Blu-ray/Digital two-disc combo pack comes with a slipcover design that features Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice on the front and Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz on the back. These up-close and personal images were two of the many character posters of the horror comedy sequel. When it comes to the actual steelbook itself, there are two more images of Beetlejuice and Lydia, this time further away against a hypnotic black and white striped background that matches our favorite Bio-Exorcist’s iconic suit. The inside artwork also features Bob and his shrunken head friends who have found employment under Beetlejuice in the new film. The special features for the release haven't been announced yet, but if you need another reason to get this stunning steelbook, the ghoulish slipcover glows-in-the-dark.

What's ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' About?

Close

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice takes horror fans back to the fictional town of Winter River, Connecticut after tragedy strikes the Deetz family. Lydia brings her daughter Astrid with her to pay their respects, but they’re not on the best of terms due to her mother’s ghostly fame and the recent passing of her father. However, when Astrid meets a boy and finds a way to enter the Neitherworld, Lydia reluctantly needs Beetlejuice's help to get her back. The Ghost With the Most still has a broken heart due to Lydia not marrying him in the original film. He's been trying to get her attention for the last three decades, but this is finally a chance to win over her heart. However, Beetlejuice is dealing with his own problems as his crazy ex-wife Delores and Wolf Jackson, a Neitherworld detective, are hunting him down. This crazy sequel is filled to the brim with new characters and storylines, but it never loses the gothic spirit that made the original such a cult classic. The return to old school practical effects and a heartwarming mother-daughter story grounds this otherworldly film in something real. Most critics agree too, as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is currently certified fresh with a 76% on Rotten Tomatoes.

You can buy your tickets for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice now on Fandango's website. However, you can also pre-order the sequel’s 4K steelbook on Walmart’s website for $39.99 USD. There's no official release date set yet and this steelbook will be available at other retailers as well. The trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice can be viewed below. You can also read Collider's review of the film here.