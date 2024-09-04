Everything about Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is meant to be a rejuvenating family reunion for Tim Burton, a therapeutic move that has, by his own account, reinvigorated his love for filmmaking. Going back to the film that helped make him a superstar 36 years ago, he got back together with many of his closest artistic allies, most notably some of his favorite actors: Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara. Missing from this list are the two most prominent stars of the first film, Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin, even though it's totally plausible they could have shown up in the sequel. Luckily, Burton has provided an explanation that, fitting for him, lies more in artistic fulfillment than pure logic.

Why Aren't Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'?

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Tim Burton explained that in setting out to finally make the long-anticipated sequel, his primary focus was on not wanting to "just tick any boxes." While he acknowledged how vital Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin were to the first film, he attested that he was much more focused on "something else." That something else ultimately became the "three generations of mother, daughter, and granddaughter," referring to the mixing and clashing of perspectives between Lydia (Ryder), Astrid (Jenna Ortega), and Delia (O'Hara), respectively. He approached their group dynamic as the "nucleus" of the story, and that such a story wouldn't have felt truly personal to him if he'd tried to make it back when he made the first film. Plus, for what it's worth, Geena Davis has argued that it wouldn't make sense for her to appear since "ghosts don't age," and I'm not going to argue with Geena Davis.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Has Reinvigorated Tim Burton as a Filmmaker

In all seriousness, Burton's refusal to fall back on the safety of old characters is a good sign for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. One of the common criticisms of Burton in the past 20 years is the feeling that he constantly retreated to his comfort zone, leaving his work to seem relatively unambitious, as he was content to plaster his visual filter over old material for a big box office. It felt like he became more focused on films that adhered to his brand and kept him safely employed than with films that truly spoke to his soul and stretched his sensibilities.

His decision to move on from established characters and try to explore new dynamics is a sign that he's more confident in himself as an artist than he's seemingly been in a long time. With Burton himself expressing how low his spirits were after the disastrous release of Dumbo, he knew he needed to find a way to throw caution to the wind and remind himself why he loved making films in the first place.

There's no denying that Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin had amazing chemistry together and formed the emotional anchor that allowed Beetlejuice to get away with all of its ghoulish antics, but Burton knew that roping them back in would make the film fall for the same legacy sequel trap. Since there was no truly justifiable reason to keep them around, he was smart enough to keep them off the board. He knew that he had to give the sequel a new emotional backbone for it to succeed and be more than just an excuse to milk an old cash cow. If the early reviews are any indication, it sounds like Tim Burton managed to make a sequel that managed to outlive its two biggest original stars.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is in theaters now.

