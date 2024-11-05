There has been a cartoon series, two scripts in development (one set in Paris), and a stage musical, but it took until 2024 for an official live-action sequel to Tim Burton's Beetlejuice to be released. The return of iconic characters in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice made it well worth the wait, even if not everything is perfect (too many villains without knowing what to do with them, for one thing). Still, there is a reason the legacy sequel is better than the 1988 original. That one was about a sweet ghost couple trying to make their haunted house a bit happier. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice doesn’t repeat the formula, changing the story in a big way for Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder).

Lydia and Astrid Have a Rocky Relationship in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

Thirty-six years have passed since Lydia was last seen dancing to “Jump in the Line.” Grown up, she is a self-medicating host of a paranormal reality show with a moody teen daughter, Astrid (Jenna Ortega), who had been closer to her late father, Richard (Santiago Cabrera). Lydia’s inability to communicate with his ghost makes Astrid resent her mother, and it's why she doesn't accept the "strange and unusual." Unlike how the original was about creating a found family among the Maitland and Deetz families, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is about working through the problems with the living family you are stuck with. It’s not impossible to fix what’s going on. One of the best new plot lines depicts this as it follows the healthier and happier dynamic Lydia shares with her stepmom.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Has You Rooting for the Deetz Ladies

Delia (Catherine O’Hara) hasn’t lost her vanity, but it’s softened and there is genuine care and concern for her family. Watching a chilly exchange where Astrid mouths off to Lydia, Delia is all the wiser, remarking, “She doesn’t mean it, it’s just karma.” The story arc brings some nuance to the ending of the first Beetlejuice, which is a little too easy on Lydia. She gained two sets of parents, one living and one dead, with the final scene implying that the Maitlands are the more attentive pair. Thirty-plus years later, the Maitlands are gone and Lydia’s life is a mess. She is a parent who needs to do the hard work of reconnecting with her child. By concentrating on Astrid's difficult relationship with Lydia, this time around the story is about the living.

While teen Lydia was a memorable character, the original movie was centered on the Maitlands' problems as ghosts. Something that didn't happen then was Lydia finding common ground with her parents, but Beetlejuice Beetlejuice changes that. Early on, there is a sweet scene at the cemetery where Lydia tries to comfort Astrid. She sits beside her but doesn’t break the silence until Astrid talks first. “Death is hard,” Lydia says, hoping to connect with her over the grief of their family's recently deceased. Astrid has more on her mind though. “Sometimes, I think life is harder," the younger Deetz replies. They seem to be very different from each other, but their time in Winter River is what they need to unite them.

Jenna Ortega's Astrid Finds Her Place in the Deetz Family

Astrid feels like she is the normie outsider due to her mom’s supernatural abilities and Delia’s mind always concentrating on her art, but she fits right in. Astrid sees ghosts too, and she is nearly killed by Jeremy (Arthur Conti), until her mom comes to her rescue. She needs her family as much as they need her. Astrid is the one who finds the loophole to get Lydia out of marrying Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton). Defeating him and the other scummy guys is what pushes Lydia and Astrid together to heal their relationship. That happy resolution doesn't mean the ending will be as happy as the original.

A dream-turned-nightmare sees the return of the creepy infant, revealing Lydia hasn’t broken her connection to Betelgeuse. Astrid’s line comes back to haunt her mother: sometimes, life is harder, especially when "the ghost with the most" is obsessed with you. At least there is a small comfort in knowing Astrid understands what Lydia is going through, better than she had before. It's not a cheerful sendoff (a third chapter can fix that), but this legacy sequel never tries to be as simple as its predecessor. It’s far more zany with various plot threads that almost give it an episodic structure, like Tim Burton’s adaptation of Dark Shadows. Not everything pays off too well, either.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Is a Strong Sequel, But It's Far From Perfect

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice definitely has its weak spots. Monica Bellucci isn’t given much to do, despite her electrifying intro as Dolores. Willem Dafoe’s ghost cop doesn't stop any of the villainous spirits, making him even more unhelpful than irritated caseworker Juno (Sylvia Sidney). Richard isn’t well-developed for an important new character whose death is a major cause of Lydia and Astrid’s distancing. Yes, there are problems, but the movie improves on the original with the journey Lydia and Astrid go on to overcome their estrangement. While the 1988 original humanized the absurdity of ghosts and the living co-existing, this late sequel is about learning to co-exist with the loved ones that you’re at odds with. Just because life can be strange and unusual, family has the ability to make it a little easier.

