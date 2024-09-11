Tim Burton’s chaotic ghost is back in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel that’s been brewing for a whopping 36 years. This time around, the Deetz family returns to the wonderfully weird town of Winter River after a family tragedy, but things don’t stay somber for long. Lydia’s rebellious daughter, Astrid, stumbles upon that infamous model town in the attic, and - surprise, surprise - it doesn’t take long for someone to say the magic words three times, letting the wild and unpredictable Beetlejuice loose once again.

With Michael Keaton back as the zany spirit and Winona Ryder returning as Lydia Deetz, audiences are also excited to catch this generation’s actress, Jenna Ortega, joining the family as Astrid, ready to (unintentionally) stir up a whole lot of afterlife drama. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice officially hit theaters on September 4 globally and September 6 in the U.S. Thriving off the legacy of its original film, many have high hopes that the sequel would perform better inside and outside the box office. Without further ado, check out the budget breakdown for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Budget for 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' By Department

The production budget for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice reportedly cost about $100 million. In comparison, the original Beetlejuice movie cost only $15 million to make. Check out how some of that budget is distributed.

Actors

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

As of right now, there have been no reports from the major trades regarding any of the cast's salaries. Last year it was reported that Keaton earned $2 million for reprising his role as Batman in The Flash, which was also a Warner Bros. production. Since his role in that film was more supporting, it's safe to assume that he was paid more for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Practical Effects

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Despite its generational differences, Beetlejuice and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice share one common thread: it pays homage to the art of practical effects. The sequel makes use of “puppets, prosthetics, and bucketloads of goo” to not just give the film its signature visual aesthetic, but to enhance the jokes that roll out. While the exact budget for practical effects in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is not made known to the public, audiences can use the first film as a comparison to guess how much the estimated cost is for the sequel.

In “Burton on Burton”, it’s revealed that out of the original Beetlejuice’s modest $15 million budget, just $1 million was allocated for visual effects. Burton deliberately chose to keep the effects - ranging from stop-motion to prosthetic makeup and puppetry - looking intentionally cheesy and over-the-top. With that number in mind and the grander scale of practical effects in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the budget for this department has likely gone up.

Ryder also gave a glimpse of just how “mind-blowing” the practical effects are in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice:

"In the first one, I did the floating. I remember being in this harness that Debbie Reynolds had been in, and everyone who had been in had signed it, but it was very old and didn’t help with the circulation of your body. [Laughs] But that seemed very wild and fun. I didn't really get to go into the afterlife, and this time I did, and it was incredible. I mean, mind-blowing. And just to know that there are people under all of those, it's a dream. Everything these days is CGI, and then with AI, so to see that this can happen and it works, and it can look so beautiful and miraculous and weird and unique. I mean, you have to have these incredibly talented puppeteers. It's inspiring."

The Costs of Promoting 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

Image via Warner Bros Pictures

Unfortunately, the promotional budget for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is still under wraps, but you don’t need a crystal ball to see they’ve gone all out. Between the eye-popping PR installments, an artsy apparel line, and a boatload of toys teamed up with some big-name brands, it’s clear they’re making sure this sequel is out in the air. Every bit of marketing screams Burton’s signature aesthetic, putting it on full display in the most Beetlejuice-y way possible.

Halloween Decorations

Image via Halloween Costumes

For Beetlejuice Beetlejuice fans who want to go all out this Halloween, look no further than a towering inflatable Beetlejuice courtesy of HalloweenCostumes.com. This larger-than-life version of the mischief-maker stands at a jaw-dropping 25 feet tall, straight out of the Netherworld. If this Bio-Exorcist isn’t enough, fans of the spooky season can also opt for the inflatable slasher Michael Myers from Halloween.

Netflix Billboard

In conjunction with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s shared history with Netflix, Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort team whipped up a nostalgic billboard on Sunset Blvd that reads, “You always remember your first.” The display mimics the iconic Netflix marquee, but stands out with a Beetlejuice twist, showcasing the date when the first DVDs started rolling out. This partnership also doesn’t come as surprising, considering that Ortega is a household name on Netflix thanks to her role as Wednesday Addams in the television adaptation of Wednesday.

Clothing Apparel

Cavity Colors brings some spooky flair to wardrobes everywhere with their latest Beetlejuice collection. Known for their top-tier horror merch, Cavity Colors’ newest collection is the latest addition to their horror lineup, including favorites like Chucky, Halloween, and A Nightmare on Elm Street. Available in several styles - including classic black, tie-dye, and even glow-in-the-dark options, there’s something for every spooky season vibe. The long-sleeve version comes with extra sleeve artwork. Meanwhile, they’ve also included a fun enamel pin of Beetlejuice carving a pumpkin, complete with a slithering snake.

Toy Releases

NECA recently unleashed their new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Tooney Terror figures, which include two different two-packs: one featuring Keaton’s Beetlejuice alongside Monica Belluci’s Delores, and another with Ortega’s Astrid and Ryder’s Lydia Deetz. These six-inch figures come with the brand's iconic cartoon twist, making them the ultimate collectible for fans of the Beetlejuice lore.

Hot Toys revealed a new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice figure inspired by Keaton’s beloved role. This collectible features a unique head sculpt with rolling eyes that can pop out, along with accessories like the Afterlife Newspaper, Handbook for the Recently Deceased, and various items such as a heart, watch, and microphone.

Funko’s new Pop collection for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice includes five figures: Beetlejuice, Astrid with the Handbook for the Recently Deceased, Bob, Lydia Deetz, and Delores. Each figure is packed with details, especially Bob’s bright yellow suit and shrunken head, making him stand out from the rest of the crowd.

How Much Does 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Need to Make at the Box Office to Break Even?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

For a movie to start counting its profits, it generally needs to make about two to two-and-a-half times its production budget. So with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s reported $100 million price tag, it’s eyeing a target of $200 - $250 million just to break even. But with Burton’s die-hard fanbase, the nostalgia-fueled hype from the original, and a mix of returning cast members plush a fresh face that’s generating buzz, the odds are looking pretty good that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will hit that magic number and even soar beyond it.

How Is 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Doing at the Box Office?

Image via Warner Bros.

Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice burst onto the box office with a bang. On its opening day, the film raked in a jaw-dropping $41.5 million, including a stellar $13 million from Thursday previews. With such massive numbers, it’s clear that the sequel could ready the $100 million opening weekend - which they eventually did. With a mind-blowing $110 million domestic debut, this dark fantasy has not only smashed expectations but also secured the title of the second-biggest September opener ever. It’s the third-largest opening weekend of 2024 and a record-setting fourth No. 1 debut for Warner Bros. this year.

Globally, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice added $35 million, pushing its worldwide total to a staggering $145 million. Not only is this number impressive, but it’s nearly double the $75 million earned by the original Beetlejuice. The film has also cast a spell on IMAX screens, conjuring up $11 million globally, with $9.3 million of that coming from 409 IMAX screens in North America. This marks the largest IMAX opening for September in North America and the second-highest global debut for the month.

How Does 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Compare to Other Films in Cinemas?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

With Beetlejuice Beetlejuice reigning supreme at the box office, Marvel’s powerhouse Deadpool & Wolverine slid down to the number two spot. Even in its seventh week, it pulled in over $7 million, bringing its domestic haul to a whopping $614 million. Coming in at number three, last week’s sleeper hit Reagan added around $5 million, pushing its total to nearly $20 million in just 10 days.

In fourth place, Alen: Romulus grabbed just under $4 million in its fourth weekend, inching closer to the $100 million mark. It’s only a matter of days before it joins the club. Rounding out the top five, Sony’s It Ends with Us earned over $3.5 million in its fifth weekend, crossing the $140 million milestone.

Meanwhile, things don’t look too ideal for A24’s The Front Room, which tanked with a dismal $1.6 million for its opening weekend. Despite critics acknowledging it as a “solid absurd dark comedy wrapped in psychological horror vibes,” the film’s got a few glaring issues. The tension-building moments and challenges for the protagonist get overused, making the excitement fizzle out just when things should be heating up. Instead of leaning into the more intriguing final act, the movie gets bogged down in repetitive scenes and questionable choices that fall flat.