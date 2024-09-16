At 70 years of age, Hollywood icon Catherine O'Hara shows no signs of slowing down. In less than two years, she has appeared in several big-budget hits, including Pixar's Elemental, David Yates' adaptation of Pain Hustlers, the star-studded spy comedy Argylle, and, most recently, the long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Thanks to the latter, O'Hara's total box office haul as an actress in the US alone has now surpassed the $2 billion mark, with the Tim Burton-helmed sequel already hitting $188 million domestically after just 10 days in theaters. In total, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has surpassed $264 million worldwide, which is more than three times the global haul of its predecessor.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is already O'Hara's second-biggest domestic box office hit of all time, with her $2 billion total coming more from her vast range of projects than a select few blockbusters. O'Hara's most fruitful performance came back in November 1990 as Kate in the Holiday classic, Home Alone. Home Alone's domestic box office haul amassed a whopping $285 million, almost $100 million more than Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Whether or not the recent sequel can catch that target remains to be seen, but, given it still has plenty of time on the theatrical circuit and will likely benefit from the changing seasons as people yearn for spook-friendly theater visits, it seems likely that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice might soon become O'Hara's number one.

O'Hara's Next 2024 Project Has Caught the World's Attention

Image via DreamWorks

After delighting audiences with her reprise of the brilliant Delia Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, just one month later O'Hara will be back - albeit in voice form - to dazzle audiences yet again as mother opossum Pinktail in DreamWorks Animations' The Wild Robot. After premiering at the recent Toronto International Film Festival, the first reactions to the movie have been nothing short of glowing. From compliments paid to the aesthetic quality of the production to the immersive, emotional story at its heart, there seems to be plenty to look forward to when The Wild Robot hits theaters on September 27. In Shaina Weatherhead's review for Collider, she said:

"All in all, The Wild Robot is an incredibly impressive feat of both animation and storytelling, and Chris Sanders has another delightful feather in his ever-brimming cap. A remarkable achievement that proves that animated movies are deserving of elite cinematic status, this Dreamworks gem is sure to become an instant classic, proving once and for all that parenting takes a village, and sometimes a jaded, loving possum."

Catherine O'Hara's US box office total has now reached over $2 billion. You can catch Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in theaters right now.

