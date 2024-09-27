2024 has been a mixed bag at the Box Office, with surprise highs like Longlegs and major hits like Inside Out 2 juxtaposed with financial disappointments like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and general disappointments like Borderlands. Nevertheless, those at the top of the global rankings have certainly impressed, with the most recent conqueror of worldwide screens coming in the form of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Now, after another successful few days that saw the most recent daily report for September 25 showcase a $1.6 million domestic haul, the Tim Burton-led sequel continues to rise in the ranks. Finally, after showing signs of reaching the feat from its very first few days in theaters, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has entered the top 15 at the worldwide Box Office.

The movie to make way for the spooky sequel's success is another of 2024's surprising smash hits, namely Justin Baldoni's adaptation of the Colleen Hoover novel, It Ends with Us. Made on a reported budget of just $25 million, It Ends with Us exceeded all expectations, earning a grand total of just over $335 million worldwide. This makes it one of 2024's most fruitful cinematic investments, achieving over thirteen times its budget. But, as any superstitious person may tell you, thirteen is an unlucky number, especially when ghosts are involved, with the bio-exorcist haunting It Ends with Us and stealing its spot on the list.

It's true that It Ends with Us managed to garner plenty of attention prior to its theatrical release thanks to controversy surrounding the movie's cast and crew. That sort of controversy often proves helpful when it comes to financial recuperation, but certainly hasn't helped the reputation of the movie's lead, Blake Lively. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice certainly need not hope for any controversy surrounding its release for marketing value, with the 1988 original so popular that a sequel has been demanded consistently for the subsequent 36 years.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Has Helped Its Stars Reach New Box Office Heights

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Thanks to the force with which Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has ripped through theaters and recorded millions of ticket sales, many of its central stars in a stacked ensemble have achieved new personal records at the Box Office. Impressively, director Burton now sits ninth on the list of all-time highest-grossing filmmakers, further cementing his iconic legacy. Actresses old and new have also broken new heights thanks to the sequel, with Winona Ryder passing the $1 billion mark, Jenna Ortega hitting $500 million, and the great Catherine O'Hara surpassing $2 billion domestically. As Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's soul train continues to gather momentum at the Box Office, expect even more records to fall and milestones to be passed.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is now in the top 15 movies at the global 2024 Box Office. You can catch the sequel in theaters right now.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice 7 10 The long-awaited sequel sees the mischievous ghost Beetlejuice return to cause mayhem in the living world. After being accidentally summoned by a new family, Beetlejuice must navigate the chaos of modern life and contend with the afterlife’s consequences, leading to uproarious and spooky adventures. Release Date September 6, 2024 Director Tim Burton Runtime 104 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Alfred Gough , Miles Millar , Mike Vukadinovich , Seth Grahame-Smith , Michael McDowell , Larry Wilson Studio(s) KatzSmith Productions , Tim Burton Productions , Warner Bros. Pictures , Plan B Entertainment Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Expand

