One of the year's most successful films, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice exceeded expectations with a long-awaited sequel that ticked most of the boxes. Because of this, the film has seen an impressive sustained run in theaters, leading to almighty success, even becoming director Tim Burton's third most successful movie of all time. After a recent Box Office weekend where the film picked up $2 million despite having now been in theaters for two months, the ghost with the most is officially about to hit $450 million worldwide. This is split between an international haul of $156 million and over $292 million domestically, with the film the fourth most financially fruitful project at the US Box Office this year.

Alas, despite all the success, it looks as if the soul train will sadly run out of steam before hitting its next domestic milestone of $300 million, with the falling daily figures suggesting Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's days at the Box Office are numbered. Considering it has been available on VOD for some time, and that a streaming release date is expected soon, the inevitable end to one of the year's most impressive theatrical runs is nigh. However, that doesn't change any of the sequel's triumphs, with major success for individuals in the cast as well as the film itself thanks to a wonderfully doting follow-up that was positively praised by critics. One such critic with plenty of praise to give was Collider's Martin Tsai, who said in his review:

"Rife with nostalgia, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is intended for ’80s babies. It’s truly exciting to see Burton’s return to form, making something both grotesque and funny after struggling to connect with some ambitious projects without Johnny Depp. He appears to be energized and having fun, something we haven’t seen in quite a while."

Where Will 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Stream?

Image via Warner Bros.

As a product of Warner Bros., it is certain that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will eventually stream on Max. Exactly when this will happen is unsure, although, given the usual gap between theatrical and streaming release, it is expected that the film might make its Max debut in early December. When it does finally arrive, the sequel is expected to be one of Max's most streamed movies, joining an eye-catching list of other content on the platform that regularly includes some of the biggest current titles. Max is available for $9.99 per month on an ad-based plan or $16.99 per month ad-free.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will likely fall short of its next domestic Box Office milestone. You can purchase the movie on Prime Video now.

7 10 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: The sequel to the cult classic brings back the infamous ghost Beetlejuice, who is unleashed upon a modern family, setting off a chain of hilarious and supernatural events. As mischief ensues, both the living and the deceased must deal with the resulting chaos, blending comedic antics with ghostly intrigue. Release Date September 6, 2024 Director Tim Burton Runtime 104 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Alfred Gough , Miles Millar , Mike Vukadinovich , Seth Grahame-Smith , Michael McDowell , Larry Wilson

Purchase on Prime Video