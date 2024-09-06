Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Believe it or not, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is finally here, and so is most of the original cast. With the exception of Barbara and Adam Maitland (played by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin), who were the ghostly couple that haunted the Deetz upon their arrival in the OG film, several characters from the 1988 installment are back to reprise their roles. The sequel, helmed by Tim Burton, follows three generations of the Deetz family, as the youngest of the bunch accidentally opens a portal to the afterlife and gets stuck on the other side. With Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton) being the only one that Lydia (Winona Ryder) can think of to remedy the situation, the ghost is summoned back to the real world, and as one can imagine, he does want one little thing in return.

Before watching the ghoulish follow-up on the big screen, here is a guide to all the familiar faces returning to their iconic roles, as well as the new additions to the cast.

Michael Keaton

Betelgeuse (Beetlejuice)

Close

After pursuing Lydia in the first film, almost getting away with marrying her until the Maitlands intervened, Betelgeuse still eyes the opportunity of reuniting with her in the future. When she summons him from the dead to help find her daughter, the titular character's hopes are reinstated. The ghost is snarkier than ever in the sequel, trying to tie the knot with Lydia again in exchange for helping her look for Astrid. He is also fleeing from his former bride, the soul-sucking Delores.

Michael Keaton reprises the iconic role, which remains a career highlight. The accomplished actor played everything from Batman to Jack Frost. Yet, he earned his Academy Award nomination for his electric performance as Riggan Thomson in Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance). Other projects that Keaton is known for include Spotlight, Dopesick (which earned him an Emmy), and The Founder.

Winona Ryder

Lydia Deetz

Image via Warner Bros.

Lydia is no longer the teenager that audiences remember from the 1988 classic. She is now an adult, with a daughter of her own. After finding out that Astrid opened a portal to the afterlife, the character must reach out to a ghost she thought she would never cross paths with again. Reunited with Betelgeuse, Lydia agrees to marry him for the second time, in the hopes of getting her daughter back safely.

Winona Ryder is back as Lydia Deetz and this happens to be the fourth time that she works alongside Burton. Aside from the original Beetlejuice, she starred in Edward Scissorhands and Frankenweenie, which were both directed by him. Other notable acting credits under her belt include Heathers, the 1994 version of Little Women, and Stranger Things. In fact, the latter is shooting its last season right now, which is set to come out in 2025.

Catherine O'Hara

Delia Deetz

Image via Warner Bros.

Delia is grieving the loss of her husband, Charles (Jeffrey Jones) in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Yet, even while mourning, she is all about making sure that her home decor matches the sadness she is experiencing. In addition to her unusual way of handling Charles' passing, the sequel also explores her relationship with her daughter and granddaughter, as they continue to live in the haunted house from the OG installment.

Catherine O'Hara takes on the role of Delia for the second time. Aside from playing this beloved character, the actress is best known for starring as Moira in the Canadian hit sitcom Schitt's Creek and Kate McCallister in the Home Alone franchise.

Jenna Ortega

Astrid Deetz

Image via Warner Bros.

Astrid is just as rebellious as her mother was in the first film. She is all about Halloween costumes and spooky stories, but she is skeptical about the existence of ghosts, especially those that her mother says are roaming around in the attic. After experiencing her first ghost encounter, Astrid accidentally opens a portal to the afterlife and must find a way to get out.

Jenna Ortega has been in several movies and TV shows in the past few years, but she is primarily known for her interpretation of Wednesday in the Netflix series of the same name. It was through working with Burton on the show that she ended up in the Beetlejuice sequel. Prior to this project, Ortega also made contributions to fan-favorite franchises such as Scream and X.

As one of Burton's new collaborators, Ortega shared with Collider that she felt the pressure of introducing the director's work to a new generation:

"There's definitely pressure that comes with something like that, but I think I've learned in the recent year not to bear the weight of that. For me, it's just such a joy to be able to work with Tim and to be a part of these worlds that I fantasized and dreamed about and try to imagine myself in these scenarios. So, to actually be able to live that out and work with people who I trust and are so brilliant at what they do, as someone who's an actor, it's just the greatest experience. I want to focus on that, and take pleasure and work on that."

Justin Theroux

Rory

Image via Warner Bros.

Rory is a new character in the sequel, and he happens to be both Lydia's manager and her fiancé. After her father's death, Lydia accepts Rory's proposal and agrees to marry him on Halloween, her favorite holiday. Yet, things are bound to turn upside down when Betelgeuse reenters the picture, demanding a second chance at marrying Lydia in exchange for helping her bring back Astrid from the afterlife.

Justin Theroux may be a new addition to the cast, but he has been a Hollywood star for a while now. Since his breakthrough in David Lynch's Mulholland Drive, the actor has been a part of several films and TV shows, including American Psycho and The Leftovers.

Monica Bellucci

Delores

Image via Warner Bros.

Another new character, Delores is Betelgeuse's first bride, who still harbors feelings for him. Although their relationship didn't work out, she is hopeful of finding him and finally getting together with the man that she loves. As Betelgeuse hunts down Astrid alongside Lydia, Delores is actively looking for him and sucking the souls from the ghosts standing in her way.

Monica Bellucci plays Delores, and she is a prestigious actress and model both in and out of Italy (her native country). Her greatest onscreen contributions continue to be the Matrix franchise, Maléna, and Spectre.

Willem Dafoe

Wolf Jackson

Image via Warner Bros.

Wolf Jackson is an actor who died and became a ghost in the afterlife. Although he is by no means a certified detective, he pretends to be so when Delores goes on a soul-sucking spree. In order to catch her in time before she kills more ghosts, Wolf follows Betelgeuse's every move, hoping that he will lead the detective to Delores.

Willem Dafoe plays the cop wannabe in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and it is safe to say that the actor has remained busy over the last few years. He recently collaborated with Yorgos Lanthimos on Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness, and he is also set to star in Nosferatu, an upcoming vampire horror film with Nicholas Hoult and Lily-Rose Depp as part of the ensemble.

Arthur Conti

Jeremy

Image via Warner Bros.

Jeremy is a boy that Astrid meets while biking near her house, and they get along right away. He also becomes the key reason why the character gets stuck in the afterlife.

Arthur Conti plays Jeremy, and he is an emerging actor. Aside from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, made a guest appearance in an episode of House of the Dragon Season 1.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hits theaters across the US on September 6.

Get Tickets Now