Editor's Note: The article below contains spoilers for 'Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.'When Beetlejuice premiered in 1988, it introduced audiences to a whole world of strange and unusual characters, from Michael Keaton’s titular demon, to the lovable Adam and Barbara Maitland (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis), and everyone’s favorite goth teen, Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder). With them came a whole slew of memorable supporting characters, including legendary actress, Catherine O’Hara’s Delia Deetz. Assuming the role of Lydia’s stepmother in the film, Delia isn’t exactly an easygoing character. Her high-strung personality and bizarre attempts at artistry make her something of a foe to Lydia.

However, more than three decades after she (quite literally) danced her way on to the screen, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice reunites Delia with a now grown up Lydia and her step-granddaughter, Astrid (Jenna Ortega) to once again face off with the strip-clad Beetlejuice. However, this time around, Delia is a much more nuanced character, thanks to not only her growth, but the growth of others. In many ways, she’s actually an undeniable hero, no matter what side of the Netherworld she’s on!

Delia Has Come a Long Way Since ‘Beetlejuice’

After 30 years, it’s to be expected that the characters of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice would have experienced growth, and, to the credit of the film’s creators, they certainly did. From the very beginning of the sequel, the characters from the original movie are in very different places from where moviegoers last saw them. Lydia has embraced her ability to see ghosts and is making a comfortable living off of it. Adam and Barbara have found a loophole and have moved on, while Charles Deetz has died off screen. Then, there’s Delia, who is running a successful art gallery in Manhattan. Unable to enjoy her success after Charles’ death, she’s re-introduced in the most "Delia way" possible: Screaming in her grief.

But it doesn’t take long to see how much Delia has grown. Sure, she’s still got her neurotic streak, but she cares deeply for her family. It’s her that manages to bring everyone back together for Charles’ funeral, despite Astrid and Lydia not being on speaking terms. She’s also much more susceptible to having an open dialogue with her stepdaughter. While Lydia has always been one of the franchise’s best characters, she isn’t always the easiest to get along with. But now, Delia makes it clear that she deeply cares for Lydia. Recounted as a comical line in Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Delia does bring up a good point when she reminds Lydia of the torture she was put through when Lydia was a teenager. Delia not only stood by Lydia’s side throughout those years, but she has worked to form an honest and beautiful relationship with her troubled stepdaughter.

Across both films, Delia is actually more of a mother to Lydia than her own mother, who isn’t even mentioned in the original and is only referenced briefly in the sequel. In Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Delia laments that Lydia treated her poorly in the first film because Lydia viewed her as a replacement for her mother. And while this is completely understandable on teenage Lydia’s part, it speaks very highly of Delia’s character. After so many years of torture, it would be easy for her to part ways with Lydia, yet she not only emphasizes how much she cares for Lydia, she’s still the only one of Lydia’s mothers who is there for her during this time of loss. In fact, she proves herself to be the real leader of the Deetz family.

Delia Deetz Is the True Leader in ‘Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice’

Director Tim Burton has always had a knack for exploring unlikely heroes, and Delia may seem like an odd choice to count among them. However, her leadership skills in Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice are rather incredible. Not only does she bring the Deetz gang back together, she’s the member of the family with the most sense. Sure, she may express her grief for Charles in strange ways, like screaming into a camera lens, or buying asps to perform an ancient ritual, but she is dealing with her loss, while Astrid’s trying to run away from her mother, and while Lydia is allowing her boyfriend, Rory (Justin Theroux), to take advantage of her.

Delia sees right through her family’s angst, and is the only one who’s truly willing to do anything about it. Lydia has unfortunately lost her spunk, and allows Astrid to blame her for the issues with their family, but Delia deals with it in her own way. True, she doesn’t provide comfort, but she does do something better: She provides solutions. By encouraging Lydia to reconnect with her inner-goth girl, Delia helps rebuild the strength Lydia has lost, which she ultimately relies on later in the film. She also sees right through Rory’s manipulation and has no issue sharing her disdain for him. She may not be particularly adept at sugar-coating the truth, but hard reality is exactly what her family needs, and Delia certainly has the strength to deal it out in ways no one else can.

Even when it comes to her own fears and anxieties, Delia handles them masterfully, like when Lydia reveals to her that Beetlejuice has returned. Delia wastes no time going to extremes to protect her entire family, and chains shut the attic to protect them from his wrath. She is, without doubt, a true hero to whom moviegoers should look up. Unfortunately, Delia does take a full cycle hero’s journey.

Delia Continues To Be a Hero in the Netherworld

In a true callback to who Delia was in the original film, as mentioned, she buys a pair of asps, which she believes are defanged to perform a farewell ritual at Charles’ grave. Unfortunately, she was scammed and the asps kill her. While she’s shocked upon arriving in the Netherworld, Delia once again proves herself a hero, by facing one of her greatest fears and calling on Beetlejuice. The two strike a deal that allow her to come back to the land of the living. The film’s finale certainly has a number of references to the original picture, but Delia isn’t just an innocent bystander this time around, but an active participant. She helps Lydia and Astrid in their face-off with Rory and Beetlejuice. While it’s sad to see her go back to the Netherworld after all is said and done, she once again proves herself a character to whom all viewers should look up. She shares a loving goodbye with Lydia, ultimately bringing their rocky story to a beautiful end 36 years after it began. While it’s a fun, very in-character farewell, it once again solidifies her strength. Even in death, she’s willing to face her greatest fears and to find a way to keep her family together.

Delia Deetz has certainly earned her hero status. She’s gone from feuding with the beloved character of Lydia Deetz to being the mother she never had. While she certainly still has her quirks, she is the undeniable leader of the Deetz family, one who can’t be kept down, not even by her own death.

