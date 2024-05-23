The Big Picture Exciting character posters have been released for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, showcasing new and returning faces in spooky and silly roles.

The sequel follows three generations of the Deetz family, with Beetlejuice returning to cause mayhem in their haunted house.

Michael Keaton promises a visually stunning and emotionally engaging film, set for release on September 6. See the new posters below!

Fans have long been waiting for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and finally, the marketing of the film has rolled out with a mind-bending trailer and a bunch of silly character posters. The sequel to the Michael Keaton-led 1988 film looks equal parts spooky and silly and has new and returning faces in tow. Warner Bros revealed new character posters that give us a peak at their personalities.

The first set of posters brings back Keaton as the quirky ghost, the moss on his face marks the passage of time as he returns over 30 years after the original film. Another poster sees Winona Ryder’s return as a grown-up Lydia, who seems as skeptical as ever. Also returning is Catherine O’Hara as her eccentric mother Delia as seen on her own poster. Playing Lydia’s daughter is Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, who is seen on the poster with her signature grim look.

Also, getting his own poster is Shrinker, along with Justin Theroux as Rory. Monica Bellucci is Betelgeuse's wife, and she features Frankenstein-ish stitches on her face giving her a distinct look on her poster. Similarly, Willem Dafoe is seen as Wolf Jackson, whose half-skull is visible on the poster. While the posters give nothing away, the tone and character designs have been established, bringing all the best elements of the original back for more. Tim Burton’s vision is as enchanting and spooky as ever and the audience cannot wait to see what horrors he’s conjured, this time around.

What Is ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ About?

Close

The mayhem continues in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice as it follows three generations of the Deetz family, who have returned home to Winter River after an unexpected family tragedy. When Lydia’s teenage rebellious daughter calls upon the iconic Beetlejuice, she unleashes a mysterious portal to the afterlife. The mischievous demon gleefully returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Keaton previously revealed that he’s already seen the sequel which went the practical route when it comes to effects. The actor revealed:

"I've seen it now. I'm going to see it again after a couple of little tweaks in the editing room, and I confidently say this thing is great. The other one was so fun and exciting visually, it's all that but really beautiful and interestingly emotional here and there. I wasn't ready for that. It's great."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice crosses over from the afterlife to theatres on September 6. You can check out the new posters above and learn more about the film in our handy guide.