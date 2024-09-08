Warning: This post contains spoilers for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The jury is out on the highly anticipated and just-released sequel to the much-loved Beetlejuice. It's hard to believe that it's 36 years since this kooky character from the land of the recently deceased burst from his grave to bio-exorcise the Deetz's. As is usually the case with high-profile sequels, the reception has been mixed-to-positive, with some really appreciating the synergy between the old and new characters and others finding the multiple story arcs a bit of overkill.

Regardless, anyone who was a fan of the original is going to see the aptly titled follow-up, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and, despite the missing Maitlands, will still enjoy the nostalgic feelings triggered by Betelgeuse's resurrection. Since his first shot at directing in Pee-Wee's Big Adventure, the movies Tim Burton has added to his repertoire have garnered a loyal cult following, and this latest offering is destined to do the same. The characters from the original may be a little older, but they are still as entertaining as ever, and some of the newbies are just fantastic, making the afterlife well worth waiting for. But who is the best character in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice? We're about to find out.

10 Father Damien

Played by Burn Gorman

Father Damien is the local priest of Winter River, the small town in Connecticut where the Deetz first muscled in on the Maitlands' home in the original Beetlejuice movie. This odd little man of God, who oversees Charles Deetz's funeral and is later called on to officiate a wedding, is a rather mild-mannered character compared to Gorman's previous roles in The Dark Knight Rises and Game of Thrones, but a great casting call nonetheless.

Gorman is one of those actors who creeps out the audience with nothing more than a look or a gesture, and his character makes the living world just as bizarre as the afterlife world, an underlying theme of Beetlejuice. When dealing with life and death, the inclusion of the priest is an obvious move, but there is a heavy tone of irony here, such as giving the character the name Damien, an obvious connection to the demon child in The Omen. Luckily, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice laughs in the face of death rather than trying to make people terrified by it.

9 Bob-Shrinker

Played by Nick Kellington

The final joke of the original Beetlejuice is the title character having his head shrunk by a deceased voodoo shaman, and this gag is carried through to the sequel in the form of Bob and his look-alike call center colleagues. Bob is Betelgeuse's long-suffering assistant and a classic Burtonesque character who is the embodiment of the wonderfully weird afterlife. His shrunken head is horribly gruesome yet oddly cute, making him instantly likable.

Kellington, who plays Bob, is no stranger to odd characters with a communication quirk, having played ​​Dipsy in the 2015 reboot of the well-known and sometimes controversial UK kids' TV show Teletubbies. Some have drawn comparisons to Bob and his buddies to the Minions, and while that is up for debate, there is no denying that this unique signature look will almost certainly be the inspiration behind many costumes this Halloween.

8 Jeremy

Played by Arthur Conti

Jeremy first appears as the lonely boy next door who strikes an instant rapport with Astrid after her bicycle accidentally crashes through his garden fence. But rather than trying to steal her heart, it turns out Jeremy is after Astrid's soul, and he lures her into the afterlife with promises of meeting her dead father.

Conti, who made his television debut in House of the Dragon playing the Queen's Page, is pretty impressive in his first feature role. He is the picture of innocence until he's suddenly not, and even when his true nature is revealed, it's difficult not to be sucked in by his boyish charm. Conti is no stranger to the celebrity world, as his mother, Nina Conti, is a well-known British actress, comedian, and ventriloquist. Still, he has managed to carve a path of his own, landing a prominent role in such a blockbuster movie, which is a fantastic start to what promises to be a very successful career.

7 Delores LaVerge

Played by Monica Bellucci

Delores is Belegeuse's former wife and a soul-sucking demon to boot. Betelgeuse himself tells the backstory of how the couple met during his living life as a 14th-century grave robber in an old Italian film-style flashback. Belucci brings her A-game into this pivotal role, coming across as one of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's best characters.

Not since Sally in A Nightmare Before Christmas has a character quite literally pulled herself together so well.

It's unfortunate that Delores doesn't feature more in the film, as the character is full of possibilities. She is a great antagonist, and her beauty and voice are almost hypnotic. Nonetheless, the impression that she made in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ensures the film's inclusion in any future Monica Bellucci's best movies list. Delores' entrance into the film is spectacular, and not since Sally in A Nightmare Before Christmas has a character quite literally pulled herself together so well.

6 Rory

Played by Justin Theroux

Rory is Lydia's manager and love interest, and while many have labeled him as the replacement for Otho from the original movie, his character plays a much more pivotal role as Betelgeuse's adversary. Betelgeuse needs Lydia's hand in marriage to escape the afterlife, and while Rory's proposal might appear heartfelt, his intentions are just self-serving, confirming Theroux's explanation that his character is in his own soap opera.

Theroux's over-the-top sycophantic pandering has the cringe-worthy stench of daytime soap, but in this case, it's very deliberately done to raise the comedy stakes, and it works. It's funny to watch how Lydia, who has the ability to see ghosts, can't seem to see through Rory when everyone else can read him like a very shady open book. Theroux gives it his all, and he comes out on top as a worthy addition to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's cast of great, eccentric characters.

5 Astrid Deetz

Played by Jenna Ortega