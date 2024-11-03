With the exception of the Maitlands, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice reunites just about every beloved character from Tim Burton's original cult classic. It's a treat for the eyes to have Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, and Michael Keaton all gathered together again in what is about to become one of Warner Bros. biggest movies ever. Not to forget the refreshing addition of Jenna Ortega to the Betelgeuse gang makes the picture even more electric. However, there was another surprising reunion that was kept from Beetlejuice himself throughout the film's production.

Fans probably caught Danny DeVito red-handed when he suddenly showed up in the horror-comedy's opening scene. However, in an unexpected twist, Michael Keaton confessed in a recent interview with Forbes that he was completely unaware of his longtime friend's role in the Beetlejuice sequel, leading to the revelation, “Tim didn’t tell me!”

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Reunites Batman and the Penguin from Burton's 'Batman Returns'

For years, a Beetlejuice sequel seemed like a distant fantasy. Yet, when Beetlejuice 2 was finally confirmed, fans speculated endlessly about which original characters might return, as well as which actors Burton might bring on board for the sequel. With Keaton reprising his iconic role and Ryder returning as Lydia Deetz, fans already had plenty to look forward to, but DeVito’s surprise cameo adds a delightful twist.

Per Forbes, Keaton revealed that he was as astonished as anyone to learn about Danny DeVito’s role in the film. “Tim didn’t tell me,” he said, expressing genuine shock over Burton’s decision to keep the cameo a secret from him. Keaton was given a chance to see an earlier cut of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, where he hilariously failed to register DeVito as the afterlife janitor. The actor recalls, "...you can barely recognize him and then from another other angle, I realized it was him.”

DeVito’s cameo has sparked excitement, as he and Keaton share a long history of memorable on-screen chemistry. From their roles in Batman Returns (1992), where Keaton’s Batman squared off against DeVito’s grotesque yet tragic Penguin, to various other Hollywood stars, they are known for their dynamic pairing. The duo's reunion is a thrilling Easter egg despite the co-stars not being able to stand side by side in the same frame this time. In reality, DeVito and Keaton finally got to meet one another at Tim Burton's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony just a day before Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was set to release.

Michael Keaton’s Surprise at Danny DeVito’s Cameo Mirrors Tim Burton’s Creative Process

It's unfortunate that Keaton and DeVito couldn't share screen time in Tim Burton's smash hit sequel, although the reasons are quite understandable as the script contained several storylines happening all at once. Burton has a reputation for approaching his projects with an air of mystery, often leaving actors and fans alike guessing until the very end. This secrecy serves a dual purpose.

First, the director's hush-hush style allows Burton to maintain control over his films’ unique atmospheres, guaranteeing no leaks spoil the surprises he has meticulously planned. Second, it helps keep his actors’ performances fresh and authentic, as they, too, experience the story as it unfolds. By keeping Keaton in the dark about DeVito’s cameo, Burton likely sought to foster a natural, organic response to the plot that mirrors the chaotic essence of Beetlejuice himself. Keaton famously improvised many of Beetlejuice’s mannerisms and dialogue in the original film, a freedom Burton granted him to embrace the character’s anarchic soul. This spontaneity is part of what made Beetlejuice such a classic, and it appears Burton aimed to recreate that energy by hiding certain details, even from his leading actor.

DeVito’s cameo represents an unexpected twist that injects silliness and strangeness in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, helping to bridge the gap between the movie’s horror and comedy tropes. Given DeVito’s skill at comedic timing, his role—however brief—is the cherry on top! Tim Burton’s distinct creative process is one that keeps audiences on their toes until his next masterpiece. By preserving this element of surprise, Burton ensured that Beetlejuice 2 would be as unpredictable, eccentric, and thoroughly entertaining as its predecessor.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

