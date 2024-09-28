The world of Tim Burton is a wonderfully unique cornerstone of cinema. From the fantastical twist on reality in Edward Scissorhands to his stop-motion classic Corpse Bride, Burton’s signature style is a major element of what makes his movies so iconic. No picture showcases this better than his seminal masterpiece, Beetlejuice. The quaint town of Winter River which leads up to the quirky yet comfortable Maitland/Deetz house helps create a believable and wonderous world for the film. Yet, when production began on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the highly-successful sequel, very nearly didn’t return to the original location.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Nearly Bypassed the Original Filming Locations

When Beetlejuice was in production in 1987, East Corinth, Vermont doubled as the film’s fictional town of Winter River, Connecticut. Many of the actual town’s locations have become iconic symbols of Beetlejuice. The Maitland house was built on a vacant hill overlooking the town, adding a twist of Burton to the location’s identity. The house’s unique identity became so iconic, that it became an important part of the film’s reinvention for the Broadway stage, with set designer, David Korins telling New York Theatre Guide that the house was much more of a character than a set piece.

Yet, when it came time to make Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the production nearly didn’t return to East Corinth to film, according to Architectural Digest. Production designer Mark Scruton said that the original script had almost no exterior shots of Winter River, with most of it set either inside the house or in the Netherworld. However, the film’s visionary director wanted the house to have a larger presence in the film, thus the script received last-minute alterations to include exteriors of the beloved home, as well as Winter River.

Winter River Became a Bigger Part of 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

As the script for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice evolved, Scruton had a lot of last-minute work to do. He told Architectural Digest: “Pretty rapidly I got on a plane, hired a car with a location scout, and went back out to the original location.” No one knew what to expect when it came to returning to East Corinth, after more than three decades in between films. But, Scruton was amazed when he and his crew arrived. “Rather extraordinarily, the town was exactly as it had been in the first film,” he said. “It was kind of extraordinary, as a huge fan of the first film, to suddenly be standing there in Winter River.” The town had experienced little change over the years, but even more miraculously, the hilltop where the original crew had constructed the house remained undeveloped. The crew faithfully and meticulously recreated the set for the sequel, a detail that isn’t lost. It's not the only iconic structure to return, with other Winter River locales, such as the bridge where Adam and Barbara (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) die making an appearance, as well as the town itself.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is certainly a sequel that hits the right amount of nostalgia and blends it beautifully with new elements. But the picture’s return to the franchise’s original location really helps sell the story. After all, Winter River and the Maitland/Deetz house are just as important to the story as the ghost with the most himself, and Tim Burton certainly made the right decision when it came to returning to East Corinth.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is now playing in theaters in the U.S.

