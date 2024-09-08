After over a decade, director Tim Burton is ready to experience blockbuster success again with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The filmmaker's latest feature — his first since 2019’s Dumbo remake — exceeded expectations with a massive $110 million debut, the second-biggest ever for the month of September, behind It’s $123 million opening in 2017. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a sequel to Burton’s breakout film, 1988’s horror-comedy Beetlejuice, which generated around $75 million worldwide against a reported budget of $15 million. The sequel reportedly cost Warner Bros. $100 million to produce and was always expected to do well upon release, with steady buzz that can be traced back to the CinemaCon earlier this year.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice opened this year’s Venice Film Festival, where it drew a positive response. The film currently sits at a “fresh” 77% approval rating on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Martin Tsai describing it as a “grotesque and funny” return to form for Burton. The movie earned mixed reactions from audiences, going by its B+ CinemaScore. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice brings back the original film’s stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara, alongside newcomers Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, and Justin Theroux. Burton has been busy in the last few years with the hit Netflix series Wednesday, starring Ortega in the titular role, and his last bona fide box office hit was 2010’s Alice in Wonderland. That film delivered Burton's biggest-ever domestic box office debut, $116 million.

Slipping to number two in its seventh weekend of release, Deadpool & Wolverine grossed over $7 million, pushing its domestic total to $614 million. This weekend, the superhero blockbuster overtook Incredibles 2 on the all-time chart to become the 15th-biggest film in domestic box office history. It’s now poised to overtake The Avengers’ $623 million lifetime haul to become the fifth-biggest superhero film of all time. At number three, last week’s surprise hit Reagan grossed around $5 million, taking its running total to almost $20 million in 10 days of release. Remarkably, Reagan out-grossed Deadpool & Wolverine on one occasion in the past week.

The Fall Box Office Is Off to a Phenomenal Start

Close

Alien: Romulus took the fourth spot with just under $4 million haul in its fourth weekend of release. This takes the surprise hit’s running domestic total to within touching distance of the coveted $100 million milestone, which it should hit in a few days. Directed by Fede Álvarez, Romulus is the second-biggest hit in the long-running Alien franchise, behind Prometheus, which concluded its domestic run with a little over $125 million in 2012. Rounding out the top five, Sony’s It Ends with Us neared a milestone of its own, grossing over $3.5 million in its fifth weekend and pushing past the $140 million mark. Elsewhere, A24’s The Front Room bombed with just $1.6 million in its opening weekend.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and grab your Beetlejuice Beetlejuice tickets below.

Get Tickets